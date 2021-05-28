http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/jVjdruHPJzc/

A Long Island high school created two sets of rules for vaccinated and unvaccinated students attending prom this year.

Port Washington High School’s prom is scheduled to be held June 27 and “kids who are vaccinated will be able to attend maskless — while those who aren’t will need to wear a face covering,” the New York Post reported.

Principal Dr. Ira Pernick said students are required to show proof of coronavirus vaccination to attain facial freedom, the paper said. Unvaccinated students will also have to produce a negative coronavirus test in order to participate.

“We have to comply with [state guidelines] and we ask that everybody else comply with them as well and again I appreciate your understanding and your patience,” Pernick said in a video to students, according to the Post.

A high school in Michigan is charging students different rates for prom based on vaccination status.

Southfield Regional Academic Campus’s prom is scheduled for June 14, according to a listing of 2021 graduation events:

The information from the school district says “fully vaccinated” attendees attend for “free,” while “not vaccinated” students and guests are charged $80.

“It’s not a violation of the law as we are not requiring individuals to receive the vaccine nor are we prohibiting those without a vaccine from attending,” Superintendent Jennifer Martin-Green said in an email to a resident.

Green’s email concluded with a disclaimer:

Southfield Public Schools does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, national origin, gender, disability, age, height, weight, marital status, genetic information or any other legally protected characteristic, in its programs and activities, including employment opportunities.

Breitbart News asked Green if the two-tiered price structure would be a form of discrimination, but she did not respond.

After criticism, the school created an $80 fee for all students and a nonprofit would pay the cost for vaccinated students.

Parents, meanwhile, have organized a fundraiser to pay the ticket fee for unvaccinated students.

We The County, Informed Choice Michigan, Let Them Play, and Michigan Leadership Group joined forces after they said “Students are being treated unfairly, discriminated against, bribed and coerced.”



