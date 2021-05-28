http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/qShqEP6Edy0/notes-on-the-chauvin-leaks-2.php

Minnesota federal district court judge Patrick Schiltz has undertaken an investigation of the apparent grand jury leaks to the New York Times and the Star Tribune in the federal indictment of Derek Chauvin et al. I posted Judge Schiltz’s In Re Blue Grand Jury show-cause order here and the first part of this series here, both with links to relevant stories.

The story is flying under the radar of the local media even though the Star Tribune is a protagonist in it. The story warrants more attention than it has received so far. I intend to focus my own attention on it in notes for which I can find an occasion. This is one such occasion.

Rachel Paulose is my friend, former United States Attorney for the District of Minnesota, and current Visiting Professor at the University of St. Thomas School of Law. Rachel is a frequent guest on Minneapolis’s 830 WCCO News/Talk’s Paul and Jordana Show. She appeared on the show for an interview yesterday afternoon. I have embedded the audio clip below. The first few minutes are devoted to the investigation of President Trump in New York before they turn to the local story.

