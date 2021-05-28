https://trendingpolitics.com/breaking-now-we-know-why-donna-brazile-quietly-disappeared-on-fox-news-knab/

Fox News contributor Donna Brazile hasn’t been on Fox News in over a week, not that the remaining conservative fans of the network would notice. It turns out that she has left the network, as reported on Friday by the New York Times.

“Donna Brazile, the former Democratic Party chairwoman, was hired by Fox News with great fanfare in 2019 as a dissenting voice for its political coverage,” the Times reported. “She criticized Mr. Trump and spoke passionately about the Black Lives Matter movement, which other hosts on the network often demonized. Ms. Brazile has now left Fox News; last week, she quietly started a new job at ABC.”

The Times lionized the now-departed Fox News contributor Brazile, even as she was disgraced for sharing debate questions with Hillary Clinton’s team in 2016. Brazile told the Times that Fox News never censored her.

“Fox never censored my views in any way,” she told the New York Times. “Everyone treated me courteously as a colleague.”

“I believe it’s important for all media to expose their audiences to both progressive and conservative viewpoints,” Brazile added. “With the election and President Biden’s first 100 days behind us, I’ve accomplished what I wanted at Fox News.”

Brazile leaves within a week of fellow liberal Juan Williams departing from The Five.

“As Juan Williams announced on air today, he will be leaving The Five to live in Washington, D.C. full time,” said Megan Albano, VP for The Five and weekend programming, in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.

“We are incredibly grateful for his commitment to the show and its success over the last several years,” the statement continued. “As we started planning The Five’s return to its New York City studio at our headquarters a few months ago, Juan decided to stay in Washington, DC permanently.”

Brazile’s departure marks another shakeup at Fox News, a network whose election coverage caused controversy among Republicans and Trump supporters. It remains to be seen if the lower visibility of the liberal voices will result in higher ratings.

