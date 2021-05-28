http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/V9PDmAecs5k/

LEBRON James has been pictured wearing what appear to be Apple’s highly anticipated “Beats Studio Buds” headphones.

Rumours about the Beats earbuds have been circulating for a while after images of them were found in the beta versions of iOS 14.6 and tvOS 14.6.

Apple, which has owned Beats since 2014, hasn’t confirmed the existence of the earbuds.

However, some Apple experts think they’ve spotted them in LeBron James’s ears in the Instagram post above.

According to Tech Radar, the NBA superstar is apparently wearing the buds that may be announced later this year.

It’s thought the headphones will be avaliable in red, white and black.

Leaks and rumours also suggest they’ll come with an oval-shaped charging case.

Some experts think they’ll be announced at Apple’s upcoming virtual WWDC 2021 developer conference.

That’s taking place on June 7 at 1pm EDT (6pm BST).

Earlier this week, an FCC report submitted by Apple revealed the basic design of the Beats.

It also contained a label for the earbud packaging which stated the name “Beats Studio Buds”.

As with all leaks and rumours, we can’t be sure that Beats Studio Buds are coming our way until official word from Apple.

