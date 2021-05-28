https://noqreport.com/2021/05/28/open-lawfare-report-warns-corporations-rich-economies-face-onslaught-of-climate-litigation/

Rolf Vennenbernd/dpa via AP Companies operating in rich, successful capitalist economies including Britain, Australia, Germany, France, Japan, Canada and especially the U.S. must prepare for an onslaught of activist-driven climate litigation, a report released Friday warns.

The prediction of expensive judicial activism comes in the wake of a Dutch court decision Wednesday ordering oil giant Shell to slash its greenhouse gas emissions in this decade or face punitive financial retribution.

“The 2020s are a key decade for climate action. Therefore, sovereigns and corporates should expect more climate lawsuits to come down the line,” the study by business risk analysts Verisk Maplecroft said, noting “companies risk fines reminiscent of tobacco trials.”

According to AFP, business entities that thrive in open democracies appear most at risk from penalty but the report also highlights a growing number of cases trickling down to fast-growing developing countries even as the world downplays the risks posed by the threatened “climate apocalypse.” A new Gallup poll reveals that water pollution is the top environmental concern for Americans — not climate change, which is the “crisis” that is currently driving policy across a broad range of departments in the Biden administration. https://t.co/hdmeUTu1la — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) April 21, 2021 […]

