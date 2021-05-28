https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/05/28/priorities-msnbcs-3-minute-examination-of-joe-bidens-love-of-ice-cream-is-peak-2021-journalism/

Questions remain about the origin of Covid-19, there’s a crisis at the southern border, turmoil in the Middle East and a crime spike in many U.S. cities. With all that in mind, yesterday the media covering President Biden pressed him hard about… what flavor of ice cream he ordered.

So impressed were the media that MSNBC did a deep dive into Biden love of ice cream:

#TodayInJournalism Here’s a 3-minute MSNBC segment on Joe Biden eating ice cream pic.twitter.com/4bk5PK8CBo — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 28, 2021

The media tried to turn ice cream consumption into a big scandal when Trump was president, but obviously times have changed.

LOL. @MSNBC doing what they do best. Hard core, edge of your seat reporting. Amazing. https://t.co/3pukNANOXD — Kat (@katastik65) May 28, 2021

The media’s obsession with Joe Biden is getting crazier by the day. Here are some ideas of what you can report:

-cost of gas: ⬆️

-cost of lumber: ⬆️

-cost of coal: ⬆️

-American jobs: canceled

-The border: a disaster But by all means, let’s spend 3 minutes on ice cream. https://t.co/gsm1RFsGj4 — Hannah MacInnis (@hannahmacinnis) May 28, 2021

“Sure he made a whole bunch of pipeline workers unemployed, but how about this guy’s ice cream history. Fascinating!” https://t.co/yI67Vfa2ia — CCBK – Unity Sells…But Who’s Buying? (@jdftgadsden) May 28, 2021

The MSM knows their “priorities.”

This clip describes Joe Biden as “absolutely going to town on an ice cream cone” and says that “there’s been a lot of change in his political career over the years, but the one constant is that Joe Biden really really loves ice cream.” https://t.co/hUcbPMSzR1 — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) May 28, 2021

But I want to hear about his Peleton bike — Toby Metcalf (@Toby_Metcalf) May 28, 2021

Perhaps somebody at today’s WH briefing can help with that… again.

