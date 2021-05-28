https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/05/28/priorities-msnbcs-3-minute-examination-of-joe-bidens-love-of-ice-cream-is-peak-2021-journalism/

Questions remain about the origin of Covid-19, there’s a crisis at the southern border, turmoil in the Middle East and a crime spike in many U.S. cities. With all that in mind, yesterday the media covering President Biden pressed him hard about… what flavor of ice cream he ordered.

So impressed were the media that MSNBC did a deep dive into Biden love of ice cream:

The media tried to turn ice cream consumption into a big scandal when Trump was president, but obviously times have changed.

The MSM knows their “priorities.”

Perhaps somebody at today’s WH briefing can help with that… again.

