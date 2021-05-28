https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/race-based-covid-relief-is-unconstitutional/
About The Author
Related Posts
Stephen Miller AFL Group sues Biden…
May 17, 2021
Tom Cotton chews out Stacey Abrams…
April 20, 2021
Artur Pawlowski issues warning to Americans…
May 16, 2021
Instant karma (death) for Hamas leader Fathi Hammad…
May 13, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy