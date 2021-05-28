https://noqreport.com/2021/05/28/racist-chicago-mayor-lightfoot-sued-by-judicial-watch-for-denying-reporter-interview-for-being-white/

Share the truth

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot was sued on Thursday by Judicial Watch on behalf of The Daily Caller after she denied reporter Thomas Catenacci an interview because he was white.

Lightfoot announced her racist policy last week. She proudly declared she will openly discriminate against white reporters to only allow “black and brown” reporters interviews.

Promoted Content

She later defended her policy. Mayor Lightfoot Defends Her Racist Interview Policy: “As a Woman of Color, as a Lesbian, It’s Important to Me That Diversity is Put Front and Center” (VIDEO) FOX News reported: Conservative watchdog Judicial Watch has sued Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, D., on behalf of the Daily Caller News Foundation, the group announced Thursday, over her policy of granting interviews to only non-White reporters. The lawsuit, filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, Eastern Division, alleges Lightfoot violated reporter Thomas Catenacci’s equal protection rights under the Fourteenth Amendment when she didn’t respond to multiple requests for interviews, as well as his First Amendment rights. Lightfoot made waves earlier this month when she announced she would only grant one-on-one interviews to Black and Brown reporters upon the two-year anniversary of her taking office, scolding […]

Read the whole story at www.thegatewaypundit.com

Share the truth

Newsletter Join fellow patriots as we keep Americans informed and advance the cause of conservatism.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

