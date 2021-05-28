https://www.newsmax.com/politics/diana-harshbarger-pandemic-fauci-masks/2021/05/28/id/1023120

It’s hard to tell why people are still listening to Dr. Anthony Fauci and his talk about the coronavirus pandemic, and Sen. Rand Paul is “on target” with his criticisms about him, Rep. Diana Harshbarger told Newsmax Friday.

“I don’t want to be disrespectful, but you know, I might have to get a bumper sticker to start the movement to fire Fauci,” the Tennessee Republican and doctor of pharmacy told Newsmax’s John Bachman.

Harshbarger took particular aim at Fauci’s changing stance on masks.

“First you hear we need to wear one mask, then it went to two and some people were wearing three, even if you’re vaccinated,” she said. “Dr. Fauci’s still wearing a mask. Why are people still listening to him?”

Harshbarger also spoke out about the rule that House representatives must still wear a face mask, even if they are fully vaccinated, calling it “ridiculous.”

She also criticized big tech’s censorship on COVID, particularly the refusal to allow information about different medications to be posted online.

“Who made (Facebook CEO Mark) Zuckerberg, the judge, and jury of the COVID pandemic, for God’s sake?” she said. “You know, there’s a lot of false information out there. They don’t want you to know the truth. Evidently, they can censor people with just the push of a button and it’s unfavorable that they would try to censor the government.”

Many people depend on social media to get information, and “you do want accurate information as far as some of those drug therapies they have banned,” said Harshbarger. “These are suggestions. These are things that some people are using with success. It’s not something that everybody’s going to use because there needs to be more study on that, but honestly, if I could do anything in Congress, it would be to get back at big tech and make it a fair and level playing ground. It is a problem, and we need to go after that, too. I think people were on hot on their trail as well.”

