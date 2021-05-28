https://www.dailywire.com/news/report-chrissy-teigen-losing-sleep-may-ditch-l-a-amid-bullying-controversy

Model Chrissy Teigen is reportedly considering leaving Los Angeles until the furor over recently uncovered messages she sent to others years ago passes.

In early May, reality-TV personality Courtney Stodden revealed bullying messages Teigen had sent to Stodden when Stodden was still a teen. Since the messages were revealed, Teigen has faced significant public backlash as well as potentially some corporate blowback as chain retailers drop Teigen’s line of cookware.

Teigen is now losing sleep and considering vacating her home in Los Angeles until the public uproar over her messages has blown over, according to OK! Magazine.

“Chrissy genuinely regrets her hateful words,” a source told the magazine.

“Chrissy’s losing sleep because the people she thought were friends aren’t publicly backing her,” the source said, adding that Teigen and her husband, singer John Lennon, are considering moving their family out of L.A. for a time.

“The cancel culture backlash has totally caught her off guard,” the source continued. “But she has only herself to blame.”

In recent weeks, multiple women and child stars have claimed that Teigen bullied them through social media, showing messages Teigen sent them or posted about them. The eruption over Teigen’s past social media behavior began with an interview of Courtney Stodden in which she revealed messages showing Teigen urging Stodden to kill herself. As The Daily Wire reported:

Stodden revealed Teigen’s messages in a recent interview, saying that Teigen had told her directly to kill herself. “[Teigen] wouldn’t just publicly tweet about wanting me to take ‘a dirt nap’ but would privately DM me and tell me to kill myself,” Stodden said. “Things like, ‘I can’t wait for you to die.’” In a series of since-deleted messages, Teigen told Stodden, “My Friday fantasy: you. dirt nap. mmmmmm baby,” “Go. to sleep. Forever,” and “what drug makes you do that with your mouth? asking for a friend who really wants to look like an idiot. thanks.”

Teigen has since apologized for the messages, which are roughly a decade old. Teigen posted an apology to her Twitter account on May 12.

“Not a lot of people are lucky enough to be held accountable for all their past bullshit in front of the entire world. I’m mortified and sad at who I used to be. I was an insecure, attention seeking troll,” Teigen said. “I am ashamed and completely embarrassed at my behavior but that is nothing compared to how I made Courtney feel.”

“I have worked so hard to give you guys joy and be beloved and the feeling of letting you down is nearly unbearable, truly. These were not my only mistakes and surely won’t be my last as hard as I try but god I will try!!” she added.

Teigen has avoided the public and stayed off social media since her apology to Stodden.

Related: Chrissy Teigen, John Legend Go Dark On Scandal, Pressure Mounts For Companies To Drop Model

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

