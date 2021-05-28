https://www.dailywire.com/news/report-prince-charles-boiling-with-anger-over-prince-harrys-latest-tell-all-interview-nothing-is-off-limits

Prince Charles is reportedly “boiling with anger” toward his son, Prince Harry, after the latter slammed his father during an interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Prince Harry launched an AppleTV+ series alongside Winfrey called “The Me You Can’t See” digging into the private lives and histories of popular figures. Prince Harry, one of the first guests on the interview program hosted by Winfrey, claimed his father made him “suffer” growing up as a member of the royal family in one of the opening episodes.

The revelation, along with a string of other claims made by Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, have not played well inside the royal family, and Prince Charles especially has wanted to respond after Prince Harry’s latest comments. According to US Magazine:

The revelations have come as a major surprise to Charles, who “is boiling with anger” over Harry’s stunts, per a source. “[He] feels tortured by Harry with his constant digs. He wishes he’d just let it drop,” the insider explained. “The general consensus within the royal family is to ignore Harry’s behavior, to avoid fanning the flames, but Charles is finding it hard to hold back. He really wants to defend himself.”

Royal expert Nick Bullen, who has worked with Prince Charles for years, told the magazine that Prince Charles is “hurt” and “disappointed” by Prince Harry’s comments.

“It appears nothing is off limits now,” Bullen said. “[It’s sad] that their private family affairs are being aired in public yet again.”

During his interview with Winfrey, Prince Harry said that he was forced to “suffer” as a royal growing up in the public spotlight, especially after the death of his mother, Princess Diana.

“My father used to say to me when I was younger … ‘Well, it was like that for me, so it’s going to be like that for you,’” Prince Harry told Winfrey. “That doesn’t make sense — just because you suffered, that doesn’t mean that your kids have to suffer, in fact quite the opposite. If you suffered, do everything you can to make sure that whatever negative experiences that you had, you can make it right for your kids.”

“Isn’t this all about breaking the cycle?” he asked. “Isn’t this all about making sure that history doesn’t repeat itself?”

“That feeling of being trapped within the family, there was no option to leave,” Prince Harry continued. “Eventually when I made that decision for my family, I was still told, ‘You can’t do this.’ And it’s like, ‘Well, how bad does it have to get until I am allowed to do this?’ [Markle] was going to end her life. It shouldn’t have to get to that.”

“It’s incredibly triggering to potentially lose another woman in my life. Like the list is growing, and it all comes back to the same people, the same business model — the same industry,” Harry said, referring to the death of his mother.

