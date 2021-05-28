https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/conservative-legend-foster-friess-passes-away/

May our head wrangler Rest In Peace pic.twitter.com/h3KURPve4v — Foster Friess (@FosterFriess) May 27, 2021

Friess, an evangelical Christian, helped launch Turning Point America.

He and his wife donated more than $500 million to philanthropic efforts including rebuilding from natural disasters, providing fresh water to remote villages and helping those who are recovering from addiction.

Friess’s family announced his death and released a statement.

“We are grateful for the wonderful life Foster lived and thankful to the many people who have shared their prayers during his illness. We know many of you mourn with us, and we will have more details soon.”