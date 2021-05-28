https://babylonbee.com/news/republicans-counter-2-trillion-infrastructure-bill-with-fiscally-responsible-19-trillion-proposal/

Republicans Counter $6 Trillion Budget Proposal With Fiscally Responsible $5.9 Trillion Budget Proposal

WASHINGTON, D.C.—Congressional Republicans are speaking out today about the “wasteful and reckless spending” proposed as part of President Biden’s $6 trillion budget plan. As an alternative, the GOP has set forth their own fiscally conservative proposal totaling only $5.99 trillion.

“Now that there’s a Democrat in the White House, we Republicans are once again committed to fiscal responsibility,” said GOP Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. “We simply cannot afford to saddle future generations with another $6 trillion in debt.”

“If this wasteful and excessive Democrat bill is passed, hundreds of millions of Americans will immediately die,” McConnell added. “Our proposal saves taxpayers a few million dollars. If that’s not the definition of fiscally conservative, I don’t know what is!”

Democratic Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said the Republican proposal is far too low to help struggling citizens. “If the stripped-down Republican proposal is passed, hundreds of millions of Americans will immediately die,” Schumer noted.

Though the Republican bill has broad support among the GOP, not all members are on board. Senator Ben Sasse said the $5.99 trillion proposal is still far too large and promised not to vote for any bill exceeding $5.85 trillion.

In related news, the Congressional Budget Office has analyzed the competing bills and determined that they would each actually cost $8 trillion to implement.