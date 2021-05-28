http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/OPl6GjikBMc/rutgers-university-chancellor-provost-apologize-164750273.html

The chancellor and provost of a satellite campus of Rutgers University apologized for an email they sent out condemning anti-Semitism as the U.S. sees a dramatic rise in anti-Jewish hate crimes .

On Wednesday, Rutgers University-New Brunswick chancellor Christopher Molloy and provost Francine Conway sent an email to the student body condemning the recent rise in anti-Semitism America is experiencing amid the conflict between Israel and the terror organization Hamas.

A day later, the college leaders apologized for condemning anti-Semitism.

Molloy and Conway sent a separate email, titled “ An Apology ,” on Thursday to “sincerely” apologize for their first email condemning anti-Semitism.

The administrators said the “intent” of the initial email was to “affirm that Rutgers–New Brunswick is a place where all identities can feel validated and supported” but added that the “impact” of the communication “fell short of that intention.”

“In hindsight, it is clear to us that the message failed to communicate support for our Palestinian community members,” the email read.

Molloy and Conway wrote the university was “enriched by our vibrant diversity” and that “diversity must be supported by equity, inclusion, antiracism, and the condemnation of all forms of bigotry and hatred, including anti-Semitism and Islamophobia.”

“As we grow in our personal and institutional understanding, we will take the lesson learned here to heart, and pledge our commitment to doing better,” the email said. “We will work to regain your trust, and make sure that our communications going forward are much more sensitive and balanced.”

The administrators ended the email by saying they hoped to “learn” from the “mistakes along the way” as they continued to make a “beloved community” at the university.

The initial email called to denounce the “acts of hate and prejudice” against Jewish people and “any other targeted and oppressed groups on our campus and in our community” as the country sees a “recent resurgence of anti-Semitism.”

The email also instructed students who have experienced anti-Semitism to reach out to the school support services and said the university was “working in close partnership with leaders of the Rutgers Jewish community” to address student needs.

According to the Rutgers Hillel — a Jewish advocacy organization – the main university campus has 6,400 Jewish undergraduate students and is the “largest Jewish undergraduate population in the country.”

Senator Tom Cotton, R-Ark., weighed in on the news, asking “how can someone this weak lead a university?”

The email comes as the U.S. sees a massive spike in hate crimes against Jewish people from New York to Los Angeles.

Earlier this week, the Holocaust museum in St. Petersburg, Fla., was defaced by anti-Semitic graffiti, angering the Jewish community and Holocaust survivors.

Rutgers University-New Brunswick declined to comment on the administrators’ email.

