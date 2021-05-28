https://www.theblaze.com/news/rutgers-apologizes-for-condemning-antisemitism

Just one day after condemning acts of antisemitism in a lengthy letter to the campus community at Rutgers University in New Brunswick, New Jersey, the two administrators who signed the initial letter caved to the leftist mob and actually apologized.

What are the details?

In their initial letter Wednesday, Rutgers-New Brunswick Chancellor Christopher J. Molloy and Provost Francine Conway told the campus community they were “saddened by and greatly concerned about the sharp rise in hostile sentiments and anti-Semitic violence in the United States. Recent incidents of hate directed toward Jewish members of our community again remind us of what history has to teach us.”

They added that “this recent resurgence of anti-Semitism demands that we again call out and denounce acts of hate and prejudice against members of the Jewish community and any other targeted and oppressed groups on our campus and in our community.”







The letter also said that “our Student Affairs Office is already working in close partnership with leaders of the Rutgers Jewish community, and meetings have been held with students to assess and respond to their needs. If you are aware of hate incidents on campuses or places that have been made unsafe due to expressed bigotry and other unacceptable and insensitive acts, please report them using the bias reporting system.”

Oops

As you might expect, the administrators’ letter didn’t sit too well with Palestinian-supporting leftists. In particular, Students for Justice in Palestine were none too pleased, saying the very next day on Instagram that they are “deeply concerned” about the statement from Molloy and Conway, which “conveniently ignores the extent to which Palestinians have been brutalized by Israel’s occupation and bombing of Gaza.”

Caving to the woke mob

Well, Molloy and Conway didn’t waste much time — and just one day after their joint condemnation of antisemitism, the pair issued another letter to the campus community titled, “An Apology.”

The pair wrote in the letter that their message sent the previous day “fell short” and that “it is clear to us that the message failed to communicate support for our Palestinian community members. We sincerely apologize for the hurt that this message has caused.”

The rest of the short note reads:

Rutgers University-New Brunswick is a community that is enriched by our vibrant diversity. However, our diversity must be supported by equity, inclusion, antiracism, and the condemnation of all forms of bigotry and hatred, including anti-Semitism and Islamophobia. As we grow in our personal and institutional understanding, we will take the lesson learned here to heart, and pledge our commitment to doing better. We will work to regain your trust, and make sure that our communications going forward are much more sensitive and balanced. Our goal of creating a beloved community will not be easy, and while we may make mistakes along the way; we hope we can all learn from them as we continue this vital work together.

Anything else?

The Anti-Defamation League on Thursday noted that it had seen a 75% spike in antisemitic attacks in America in the last two weeks amid fighting between Israel and Hamas:







