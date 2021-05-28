http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/3rwPBkzbk4k/

The 57-year-old Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) maintenance worker who shot and killed 8 innocents on Wednesday used handguns acquired “legally” and “registered” in compliance with California law.

CNN reported the maintenance worker “had three 9mm pistols and 32 high-capacity magazines” when he attacked.

They added, “The three guns were legally obtained and registered.”

This means the San Jose attacker is another in a long line of attackers who complied with gun control to get the firearms that were used in an attack.

Here is a short list of some of the other attackers who acquired their guns “legally”:

Boulder, Colorado, attacker (March 22, 2021)

Atlanta-area attacker (March 16, 2021)

Parkland high school attacker (February 14, 2018)

Texas church attacker (November 5, 2017)

Las Vegas attacker (October 1, 2017)

Alexandria attacker (June 14, 2017))

Orlando attacker (June 12, 2016)

UCLA gunman (June 1, 2016))

San Bernardino attackers (December 2, 2015)

Colorado Springs attacker (October 31, 2015)

Umpqua Community College attacker (October 1, 2015)

Alison Parker’s attacker (August 26, 2015)

Lafayette movie theater attacker (July 23, 2015)

Chattanooga attacker (July 16, 2015)

Alleged Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal attacker (Jun 17, 2015)

Muhammad Carton Contest attackers (May 3, 2014)

Las Vegas cop killers (June 9, 2015)

Santa Barbara attacker (May 23, 2014)

Fort Hood attacker (April 2, 2014)

Arapahoe High School attacker (December 13, 2013)

D.C. Navy Yard attacker (September 16, 2013)

Aurora movie theater attacker (July 20, 2012)

Gabby Giffords’ attacker (January 8, 2011)

Fort Hood attacker (November 5, 2009)

Northern Illinois University attacker (February 14, 2008)

Virginia Tech attacker (April 16, 2007).

California has universal background checks, a red flag law, a 10-day waiting period on gun purchases, an “assault weapons” ban, a limit on the number of guns law-abiding citizens can buy each month, gun registration requirements, and a myriad of other gun controls Democrats at the federal level are currently pursuing for the nation at large.

California also has strict controls on ammunition, requiring background checks for ammunition purchases, among other things.

None of these controls prevented the San Jose attack.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News

