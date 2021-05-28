https://100percentfedup.com/report-scientists-at-wuhan-lab-in-covid-probe-admitted-being-bitten-by-bats-video/

According to numerous reports gathered by the New York Post, scientists at the Wuhan Institute of Virology lab in China were previously filmed getting bitten and spattered with blood while handling bats without protection.

Taiwan News reports that TV footage from state-run media shows researchers at the Wuhan Institute of Virology not wearing gloves and masks for protection while handling bats. One virus expert said a bat’s fangs once went right through his glove. According to the Sun, scientists also admitted getting spattered with blood during their research.

The Wuhan Institute of Virology leader, also known as the “batwoman,” played down fears saying, “this job is not as dangerous as everyone thinks. The odds of directly infecting humans is very small.” This was before her lab became the focal point of questions about the origin of the coronavirus that has killed over 3.5 million people worldwide.





President Donald Trump raised questions from the beginning about the bat research lab being in the epicenter of the pandemic’s outbreak. As more and more evidence comes out, people are asking questions about the lab and U.S. funding for the risky gain of function experiments that took place there.

It’s now being reported that 3 researchers from the Wuhan lab in China went to the hospital due to an illness in November 2019.

We were given multiple “fact check” violations by Facebook “fact-checkers” for even suggesting that the virus was created or escaped in the Wuhan laboratory. But now that President Trump is out of office, and the Democrats were able to effectively blame him for a virus from China that he had nothing to do with, it’s time for the mainstream media to start doing some honest journalism about the origins of the pandemic that destroyed our economy, the lives of millions and still continues to divide our county.

New York Post reports – The Wall Street Journal, which cited current and former US officials, reported that the intelligence gathered by “an international partner” expands on a State Department document confirming that workers at the Wuhan Institute of Virology fell ill with symptoms “consistent with both Covid-19 and common seasonal illness” in fall 2019.

The officials were split on the strength of the intelligence, with one telling the Journal it needed more corroboration and another saying it was “of exquisite quality” and “very precise.” Both said the intelligence stopped short of confirming the researchers had contracted coronavirus.

Many health experts believe the coronavirus began circulating in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in November 2019. Authorities in Beijing date the first confirmed case to Dec. 8 of that year.

Dr. Rand Paul has been mocked by the Left for even suggesting that the virus originated in China or that Dr. Fauci had anything to do with the alleged funding of the Gain of Function research that it appears tragically led to the COVID pandemic that was unleashed on the rest of the world in 2020.

Among the many reasons I raised questions to Dr. Fauci about COVID escaping from Wuhan, and among the many reasons we should never have been funding Wuhan or any type of gain of function virus creation:https://t.co/z6eK2u57vk — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) May 24, 2021

The theory that the coronavirus accidentally leaked from the Wuhan Institute of Virology into the wider population has gained credence as a viable explanation in recent weeks, following a World Health Organization-led investigation and report — compiled with the help of the Chinese government — that left many other nations dissatisfied.

Just The News reports on the lies China told when the Wuhan Virus began to spread – China when first announcing the outbreak said it started when a customer purchased and ate a wild bat at an outdoor, exotic-food market.

President Trump and Arkansas GOP Sen. Tom Cotton, have been among several leading Republican and conservative voices who have since the virus arrived in the U.S. in late-2019 to argue the virus perhaps or likely started at the lab.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Wolensky acknowledged last week the virus originating in the lab is “one possibility.”

And Dr. Anthony Fauci, considered the United States’ top infectious disease expert, said in a recent Poynter interview that he’s “not convinced” the deadly virus developed naturally and has called for further investigations into where it emerged.

In January, Fox News’ Steve Hilton shared a damning report that tied Dr. Fauci to NIH’s “Gain of Function” funding.

Fox News’ The Revolution host Steve Hilton unloaded on Dr. Anthony Fauci, telling his viewers that after the facts he is sharing with the public that reveal the origins of COVID-19, Dr. Fauci was “going to need friends in high places.”

Hilton explained how the influenza virus was injected from one ferret to another. According to Hilton’s study, ferrets have respiratory systems that are very similar to humans. About 10 years ago, scientists in Erasmus Medical Center in the Netherlands manipulated the virus in ferrets until the virus was mutated enough to be transmitted through the air. The “Gain of Function” virus research was born. The idea was to engineer the most contagious, deadly viruses in a lab to help us better prepare to fight them.

According to Hilton, Gain of Function virus research has been funded by none other than the National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Disease’s Dr. Anthony Fauci. The Wuhan Institute of Virology is one of the leading laboratories studying the COVID virus.

“Imagine if a deadly virus engineered in a lab to be incredibly contagious somehow escaped from a lab; it could wreak havoc—precisely because it was designed to do this—not by nature, but by us!” Hilton said.

“Gain of Functions research has always been highly controversial,” Hilton explained. The Revolutionary host explained that in 2014, the Obama administration placed a complete moratorium on this kind of research, “following recent biosafety incidents at federal research facilities.

“Despite the controversy studying this type of research, it always had one steadfast champion, a leading figure in the world of infectious diseases—Anthony Fauci,” Hilton explained. “His institute funded that first ferret study,” he explained, adding, “At the time, he co-wrote an op-ed in the Washington Post describing this research as ‘A flu risk worth taking…important information and insights can come from generating a potentially dangerous virus in a laboratory.’”

Despite the Obama administration’s ban on “Gain of Functions” research, Hilton explains that Dr. Anthony Fauci gave over $3 million over the course of six years to zoologist Peter Daszak (known as the “bat man”) of Eco Health Alliance. Daszak first discovered the bat origin of the SARS pandemic over a decade ago. According to Hilton, Peter Daszak himself subcontracted the “Gain of Function” portion of Fauci’s project to the Wuhan Institute of Virology.” Hilton asks, “The question is—did they give it to us?”

Watch the incredible video here:

Hilton continued with his bombshell report.

“Let’s see what they did with the Fauci money,” Hilton says.

“Inside the projects result page, there are 13 papers co-authored by the head of the Wuhan’s Infectious Disease unit. One of the papers, published in 2017, and Zoologist Peter Daszak is listed as a co-author. Inside the funding section of that paper is the ID of the Fauci commissioned project,” adding, “That’s the money trail!”

“Until now, the only reporting on Fauci’s role on all this has been on the funding of the Wuhan lab in general,” Hilton continued, “Tonight, we can go further—thanks to this paper, we can see the specific activity that Fauci funded—and it’s terrifying!”

They collected samples of bat feces in a bat cave in China, Hilton explained, adding that they found novel coronaviruses in the bat feces, and then they infected human cells with them. Here’s the most important part, Hilton explained, “The genetic changes they made in the lab unlocked a highly specific doorway into the human body—the virus that causes COVID-19 uses that same exact same doorway!”

Watch:

After his interview with Fox News, Dr. Rand Pauld doubled down his accusation about Dr. Fauci’s NIH funding the Wuhan Virology Lab.

Yes, Dr. Fauci’s NIH did fund the Wuhan Virology Lab. Here’s the verbatim admission from their chief scientist Dr. Shi Zhengli. pic.twitter.com/MzXBiRX0tx — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) May 13, 2021

Senator Rand Paul added, “MIT biologist Kevin Esvelt reviewed this paper that was published with financial assistance from Dr. Fauci’s NIH/NIAID and concluded “certain techniques that the researchers used seemed to meet the definition of gain-of-function”

MIT biologist Kevin Esvelt reviewed this paper that was published with financial assistance from Dr. Fauci’s NIH/NIAID and concluded “certain techniques that the researchers used seemed to meet the definition of gain-of-function” — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) May 13, 2021

What do you think? Is it a bit ironic that the guy who possibly funded one of the worst pandemics in modern history is also the person making decisions about the opening of our (already devastated) economy and education over the danger of contracting the Wuhan Virus?

