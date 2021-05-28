https://www.dailywire.com/news/sen-kennedy-fauci-flip-flopped-like-a-bank-catfish-biden-sold-out-u-s-like-a-sack-of-potatoes

Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) told Fox News host Sean Hannity on Thursday night that President Joe Biden was willing to sell out American foreign policy “like a sack of potatoes,” which comes amid news reports this week that Biden allegedly had more contacts with Hunter Biden’s foreign business associates.

Kennedy discussed some of Biden’s nominees to lead federal agencies, saying that they are “the most radical folks I’ve ever seen” and that they “have contempt for Americans.”

“They think they’re smarter and more virtuous than the American people who didn’t vote for President Biden,” Kennedy said. “And these are just really radical people. And I just think that the Biden administration by virtue of its appointees, and otherwise, they just have this huge blind spot, about the lives and the problems of middle class America.”

WATCH:

TRANSCRIPT:

SEAN HANNITY, FOX NEWS HOST: Here to react to that more, he gets two gold stars one for Fauci and one for the ATF guy, Senator Kennedy of Louisiana. That might have been the most entertaining but yet sad beatdown I think I’ve ever seen. I’ve met a talk shows 33 years, I’ve never done that good a job senator. Take a bow.

SEN. JOHN KENNEDY (R-LA): Well, I appreciate it. Sean it was said. And, and the people that President Biden has appointed to make policy for him, are the most radical folks I’ve ever seen. And I’m not, I’m not saying, you know, just a reasonable disagreement. These are people that that have contempt for America. They have contempt for Americans. They think they’re smarter and more virtuous than the American people who didn’t vote for President Biden in their opinion. They think we’re all a bunch of deplorables. We can’t think for ourselves and they think democracy is, is too important to be left to the people. They ought to get to make all the decisions. And his nominee to the ATF. His copy of the Bill of Rights goes from amendment one to amendment three. I’m convinced he doesn’t believe in the Second Amendment. Now this is America, you don’t believe what you want. But you can’t ignore the Constitution when you take an oath of office to abide by. And these are just really radical people. And I just think that the Biden administration by virtue of its appointees, and otherwise, they just have this huge blind spot, about the lives and the problems of middle class America.

HANNITY: You know, it is the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, I would think you’d have to have some fundamental knowledge of firearms. Let me move on to Dr. Flip Flop Fauci. And we were all called conspiracy theorists by people that push the biggest conspiracy theory ever and that is the Trump Russia collusion hoax lie. But now we know that China knew early. And now we have evidence and phone records and other anecdotal evidence that, in fact, that is where the virus came from. And China knew about it. And the greatest evidence they knew about it, Senator, is they had a travel ban. You couldn’t leave Wuhan province and go anywhere else in China. You couldn’t travel to Wuhan from the rest of China. But you can leave Wuhan and traveled to the world. Is there any doubt in your mind that China knew and hid it? And what should we do?

KENNEDY: Well, we’ll know and I’m going to say a word about Dr. Fauci. I know Dr. Fauci. I respect Dr. Fauci. I’m disappointed in Dr. Fauci. On too many issues, he has flip flopped, like a banked catfish. On too many other issues, Sean, you know, I’m a simple guy. I like breakfast food and straight answers, and he won’t give a straight answer. He dodges, bobs, weaves, rope-a-dopes. This is serious business. This is not some academic frolic. People’s lives and livelihoods are at stake. Now, his agency, he gave money to the Wuhan lab that was playing around with this virus. He needs to tell us everything he knows about that. What did they use the money for? What could they have used the money for? He says they didn’t do gain of function research. Gain of function just means they might have turned a benign harmless virus into a killer. And he said, well, they didn’t use my money to do that. Well, how do you know? What other labs has he and his agency given money to in China or in the United States? Who else is doing this research trying to create Frankensteins? In terms of President Biden has, we’ve now found that he has disbanded President Trump’s task force that was trying to get to the bottom of where the virus came from. Why? Dr. Fauci he says he didn’t know anything about it. Now I’m not saying he did or didn’t but he needs to be candid. And when he found out why wasn’t he on the phone to President Biden racing fresh hell? And I understand Dr. Fauci doesn’t like former President Trump that much and this is America, he’s entitled to believe what he wants, but that’s irrelevant to me. We’ve got to find out where this virus came from so we can stop it from happening again. And if the Chinese are playing around with viruses, turning them into deadly killers, especially with our money, we need to know and we need to stop.

HANNITY: I think they need to compensate the world just as a start. Last question. I only have a 30 seconds. Joe Biden denied any knowledge of Hunter’s foreign dealings, business dealings. We now know he lied, Senator, what should the consequences be?

KENNEDY: Well, President Biden needs to address this issue. President Obama put him in charge of the Foreign Affairs of two countries, China and Ukraine. And in both cases, his son walked away with millions of dollars worth of contracts. You know the message that sends to the world? American foreign policy can be bought, like a sack of potatoes. And President Biden needs to hit this one to head-on.