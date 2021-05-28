https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/555755-senate-gop-block-legislation-on-jan-6-commission

Senate Republicans on Friday blocked legislation to form a commission to probe the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

Senators voted 54-35 on the House-passed bill, falling short of the 10 GOP votes needed to get it over an initial hurdle. GOP Sens. Lisa MurkowskiLisa Ann MurkowskiMurkowski voices frustration with GOP over Jan. 6 commission: ‘Something bad happened’ Overnight Energy: Biden admin backs Trump approval of major Alaska drilling project | Senate Republicans pitch 8 billion for infrastructure | EPA to revise Trump rule limiting state authority to block pipelines Former DHS secretaries call on Senate to approve Jan. 6 commission MORE (Alaska), Mitt Romney Willard (Mitt) Mitt RomneyMurkowski voices frustration with GOP over Jan. 6 commission: ‘Something bad happened’ Former DHS secretaries call on Senate to approve Jan. 6 commission Drama scrambles Schumer’s China bill MORE (Utah), Susan Collins Susan Margaret CollinsMurkowski voices frustration with GOP over Jan. 6 commission: ‘Something bad happened’ Mother of slain Capitol Police officer urges GOP senators to back Jan. 6 commission Johnson ‘respectfully disagrees’ with Sicknick family after meeting MORE (Maine), Bill Cassidy Bill CassidyDrama scrambles Schumer’s China bill Mother of slain Capitol Police officer urges GOP senators to back Jan. 6 commission Schumer tees up vote on Jan. 6 commission bill MORE (La.), Rob Portman Robert (Rob) Jones PortmanRon Johnson holds up Senate’s holiday weekend exit GOP snag complicates Schumer’s China bill — again Biden faces dilemma on Trump steel tariffs MORE (Ohio) and Ben Sasse Ben Sasse3 GOP senators come out against Biden intelligence nominee over Huawei ties Biden to meet with Putin next month This week: Senate set for chaotic sprint before break MORE (Neb.) broke ranks, voting to advance the legislation.

Senate Republicans were widely expected to reject the legislation after days of publicly and privately warning that they believed the commission would damage them heading into the 2022 midterm election, keeping former President Trump Donald TrumpPaul Ryan: Voters won’t be impressed by ‘yes-men and flatterers flocking to Mar-a-Lago’ Murkowski voices frustration with GOP over Jan. 6 commission: ‘Something bad happened’ Intelligence told White House they have unexamined evidence on coronavirus origins: report MORE and the attack, where a mob of his supporters breached the building, at the forefront.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I do not believe the extraneous ‘commission’ that Democratic leaders want would uncover crucial new facts or promote healing. Frankly, I do not believe it is even designed to,” Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellMurkowski voices frustration with GOP over Jan. 6 commission: ‘Something bad happened’ Senate votes to advance China bill after Schumer strikes deal McConnell: Republicans ‘open to spending more’ on infrastructure MORE (R-Ky.) said on the floor.

“That’s why the Speaker’s first draft began with a laughably rigged and partisan starting point, and why the current language would still lock in significant unfairness under the hood,” he added.

Sen. Mike Rounds Mike RoundsSenate votes to advance China bill after Schumer strikes deal Schumer strikes deal with Crapo to save China bill Senate GOP doubts grand jury charges would weaken Trump MORE (R-S.D.) predicted there could be a bipartisan commission after the “politically charged election cycle” but not now.

The House’s bill would create a 10-member commission with the ability to appoint members evenly split between the two parties in a model based on the panel created after the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

Democrats argued that the investigation was needed to get to the bottom of the attack, as a growing number of Republicans have downplayed its severity or given credence to Trump’s false claim that the election was stolen.

“If our Republican friends vote against this, what are you afraid of? The truth? Are you afraid Donald Trump’s big lie will be dispelled? Are you afraid that all of the misinformation that has poured out will be rebutted by a bipartisan, down the middle commission?” Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer Chuck SchumerSenate votes to advance China bill after Schumer strikes deal Pelosi: ‘Personally devastated’ by latest mass shooting in home state Schumer says Senate will move on Biden’s infrastructure agenda in July MORE (D-N.Y.) said ahead of the vote.

ADVERTISEMENT

But Democrats faced almost impossible odds to getting the bill through the Senate as Republican opposition hardened.

McConnell, who was initially on the fence, later came out in opposition, publicly and privately urging his GOP colleagues to oppose the bill and warning that he thought Democrats were trying to damage Republicans in the midterms.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy Kevin McCarthyBiden needles GOP touting rescue plan they opposed: ‘Some people have no shame’ Johnson ‘respectfully disagrees’ with Sicknick family after meeting The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Uber – Will GOP’s counteroffer on infrastructure matter? MORE (R-Calif.) also made the case against the bill to Senate Republicans.

Member of the Senate GOP are eager to move on past the Jan. 6 attack, trying to keep the focus on the Biden administration heading into 2022, as a better midterm strategy.

McConnell, on numerous occasions has sidestepped mentioning Trump directly, and instead, has referred to him only as the former president.

“We want to look ahead,” Rounds said.

But Republicans faced voices of dissent within their own ranks.

“I think the attack on the building was a very severe attack on democracy and is having shockwaves around the world and will change the trajectory in the world with regards to authoritarianism versus democracy,” Romney said.

Collins also scrambled behind-the-scenes to try to shore up GOP votes.

“I want to see a commission … There are a lot of unanswered questions and I’m working very hard to secure Republican votes for a commission,” Collins told reporters.

In addition to the politics, Republicans argued the commission would be duplicative to a joint investigation overseen by the Senate Rules Committee and the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee.

That report is expected to come out early next month. But, unlike a commission, the report would focus narrowly on Capitol security and intelligence.

ADVERTISEMENT

Collins has also circulated an amendment to address two of the biggest GOP concerns: staffing and the timeline.

Collins, based on text obtained by The Hill, wants to change the language so that the chair and vice-chair of the commission would jointly appoint staff, rather than the chair “in consultation with” the vice chair.

In the event that the two cannot agree on staff, Collins wants to include language that would let both the chair and vice-chair of the commission hire their own staff.

The bill already includes a requirement that the commission submit its final report no later than the end of the year.

Collins is also proposing changing when the commission would formally disband. The House bill gives the commission 60 days after it submits its final report, Collins is proposing changing that to 30 days.

The House bill also allows the commission to use that 60-day period for concluding its activities including testifying before Congress. Collins is proposing changing that time period to 30 days.

ADVERTISEMENT

But these changes have failed to sway enough GOP senators.

The roadblock is pouring fuel onto calls for Democrats to nix the legislative filibuster, which requires 60 votes for most legislation.

Democrats would need total unity within their caucus in order to go nuclear — something they don’t currently have.

Sen. Joe Manchin Joe ManchinBiden budget expands government’s role in economy Manchin blasts McConnell for playing politics on Jan. 6 bill Senate Republicans aren’t interested in compromise — it may be time for Democrats to use Plan B MORE (D-W.Va.) railed against Republicans for blocking the bill.

“There is no excuse for any Republican to vote against the commission since Democrats have agreed to everything they asked for,” Manchin said.

But he’s also warning that he won’t vote to get rid of the filibuster, pouring cold water on the push to change the rules.

“I’m not ready to destroy our government, I’m not ready to destroy our government, no. I think we’ll come together. You have to have faith there’s 10 good people,” he said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

