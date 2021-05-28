https://noqreport.com/2021/05/28/small-town-in-washington-challenges-states-draconian-vaccine-passport-protocols/

Share the truth

The state government of Washington is a far-left cesspool where freedoms are considered to be obstacles to the totalitarianism promoted by Governor Jay Inslee and the various radical progressives in Olympia. Their latest attack on sanity came in the form of their “proof of vaccination” guidance for businesses to require in order for their customers to take off their face masks.

Vaccination segregation is happening in America right now. — JD Rucker (@JDRucker) May 28, 2021

According to King5:

Gov. Jay Inslee announced Thursday the state is adopting the updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which states that fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear masks unless they’re in crowded indoor settings like schools, buses, planes, hospitals, prisons and homeless shelters.

One small city in Washington is fighting back at the local level. The City Council of Bonney Lake, population under 22,000, passed Resolution No. 2937. In it, they declare that they will not hold businesses or individuals accountable to vaccine or face mask requirements. As they posted on Facebook:

Their resolution acknowledges that they do not have the power to supersede any state mandates requiring vaccines or vaccine passports for their citizens, but they do have the power to not enforce these mandates themselves. According to their resolution:

The City of Bonney Lake is an inclusive community where businesses and citizens are treated with equal access, regardless of vaccination status or mask usage. Where choice and freedom are paramount for the cumulative success of our community; and

The City of Bonney Lake will communicate with the Governor’s Office in demanding the full opening of our city, county, and state no later than June 30, 2021. Granting our citizens freedom from further business restrictions, mask mandates, and proof of vaccination requirements and restrictions that promote COVID-19 vaccine segregation; and

The Bonney Lake City Council opposes any government mandated requirements or restrictions on citizens to show proof of vaccination status in order to access local businesses, houses of worship, or cultural events. We uphold the values of personal responsibility and individual liberties to empower citizens to make their own healthcare choices; and

The City of Bonney Lake will sponsor outdoor festivals and activities for all our citizens, in the spirit of reconnecting with our neighbors and restoring community; and

The City of Bonney Lake will not promote COVID-19 vaccine segregation restrictions or mask requirements for the public at our events. All people will be treated equally and empowered with personal choice, all while implementing safety measures to keep our citizens healthy; and

The City of Bonney Lake supports freedom of choice for all our citizens and those in our business community and supports their judgment to do what is prudent to ensure their free expression as listed in the Declaration of Independence for life, liberty & the pursuit of happiness.

Bonney Lake is the model by which all freedom-loving cities in blue states can fight back against the draconian dictates of vaccine passport tyrants in their state capitals. It may be small, but it’s effective both symbolically and legally.

‘The Purge’ by Big Tech targets conservatives, including us

Just when we thought the Covid-19 lockdowns were ending and our ability to stay afloat was improving, censorship reared its ugly head.

For the last few months, NOQ Report, Conservative Playbook, and the American Conservative Movement have appealed to our readers for assistance in staying afloat through Covid-19 lockdowns. The downturn in the economy has limited our ability to generate proper ad revenue just as our traffic was skyrocketing. We had our first sustained stretch of three months with over a million visitors in November, December, and January, but February saw a dip.

It wasn’t just the shortened month. We expected that. We also expected the continuation of dropping traffic from “woke” Big Tech companies like Google, Facebook, and Twitter, but it has actually been much worse than anticipated. Our Twitter account was banned. Both of our YouTube accounts were banned. Facebook “fact-checks” everything we post. Spotify canceled us. Medium canceled us. Apple canceled us. Why? Because we believe in the truth prevailing, and that means we will continue to discuss “taboo” topics.

The 2020 presidential election was stolen. You can’t say that on Big Tech platforms without risking cancellation, but we’d rather get cancelled for telling the truth rather than staying around to repeat mainstream media’s lies. They have been covering it up since before the election and they’ve convinced the vast majority of conservative news outlets that they will be harmed if they continue to discuss voter fraud. We refuse to back down. The truth is the truth.

The lies associated with Covid-19 are only slightly more prevalent than the suppression of valid scientific information that runs counter to the prescribed narrative. We should be allowed to ask questions about the vaccines, for example, as there is ample evidence for concern. One does not have to be an “anti-vaxxer” in order to want answers about vaccines that are still considered experimental and that have a track record in a short period of time of having side-effects, including death. One of our stories about the Johnson & Johnson “vaccine” causing blood clots was “fact-checked” and removed one day before the government hit the brakes on it. These questions and news items are not allowed on Big Tech which is just another reason we are getting canceled.

There are more topics that they refuse to allow. In turn, we refuse to stop discussing them. This is why we desperately need your help. The best way NOQ, CP, and ACM readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We are pacing to be short by about $3700 per month in order to maintain operations.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. We had 5,657,724 sessions on our website from November, 2020, through February, 2021. Our intention is to elevate that to higher levels this year by focusing on a strategy that relies on free speech rather than being beholden to progressive Big Tech companies.

During that four-month stretch, Twitter and Facebook accounted for about 20% of our traffic. We are actively working on operating as if that traffic is zero, replacing it with platforms that operate more freely such as Gab, Parler, and others. While we were never as dependent on Big Tech as most conservative sites, we’d like to be completely free from them. That doesn’t mean we will block them, but we refuse to be beholden to companies that absolutely despise us simply because of our political ideology.

We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn

Share the truth

Newsletter Join fellow patriots as we keep Americans informed and advance the cause of conservatism.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

