https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/556065-san-jose-rail-yard-gunman-had-weapons-ammo-stockpiled-at-home-sheriff

The gunman suspected in the fatal shooting at a San Jose, Calif., rail yard this week had a cache of weapons and ammunition at his home before it was set on fire, according to local authorities.

The Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that law enforcement found 12 firearms and roughly 22,000 rounds of ammunition as well as “multiple” cans of gasoline and Molotov cocktails.

***UPDATE*** Please see the updated press release pic.twitter.com/kk7JFB9Rv5 — SantaClaraCoSheriff (@SCCoSheriff) May 28, 2021

ADVERTISEMENT

Police said the destruction of the home is believed to have been timed to coincide with the fatal shooting that killed nine people.

Police are still working to determine a motive behind the shooting, but law enforcement has identified the suspected gunman as Sam Cassidy.

Authorities said that some of the victims were employees at the Valley Transportation Authority facility where the shooting took place. Cassidy worked at the facility as well.

The shooting led to a slew of calls for gun control from California lawmakers, who lamented about the spree of mass shootings that have rocked the nation since January.

“The hell’s wrong with us?” California Gov. Gavin News (D) said this week when addressing the San Jose shooting.

“And when are we going to come to grips with this? When are we going to put down our arms — literally and figuratively — our politics, stale rhetoric, finger-pointing, all the hand-wringing, consternation that produces nothing except more fury and frustration … over and over again?” he said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

