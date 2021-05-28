https://www.toddstarnes.com/education/teacher-put-on-leave-after-wearing-a-trump-mask-on-anniversary-of-george-floyd-death/

A public school teacher in Minneapolis has been put on leave for wearing a Trump facemask on the anniversary of the death of George Floyd, WCCO-TV reports.

The station reports that it allegedly took place at Keewaydin Elementary School.

The Minneapolis Public Schools issued a lengthy statement:

“Recently, allegations have been raised about an MPS teacher wearing a Trump mask on the anniversary of the murder of George Floyd. We take these allegations and their impact on students very seriously. MPS is investigating a complaint related to this allegation and the teacher is on leave. We want to be clear: Every student in our school deserves to be treated with respect and dignity.”

The district added: “Creating a welcoming, affirming culture is part of our ongoing work as a school district, including addressing bias, racism and micro-aggressions.”

Nationally syndicated radio host Todd Starnes slammed the school district for taking swift action against the teacher.

Starnes pointed out that the teacher, in an attempt to protect the children from the China Virus, wore a face mask that happened to be emblazoned with Trump.

“If he would’ve been wearing a BLM mask that would’ve been perfectly okay. That would’ve been permissible,” the Todd Starnes Show host told listeners Thursday. “But you can’t wear a Donald Trump mask.”

According to WCCO, the school board is currently investing the situation.

