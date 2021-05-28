http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/DPWF8pXceS4/tesla-starts-using-cabin-cameras-for-driver-monitoring.html

Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks during the unveiling of the new Tesla Model Y in Hawthorne, California on March 14, 2019.

Tesla started using the cabin cameras in some Model 3 and Model Y vehicles to make sure drivers are paying attention to the road when they use driver assistance features, according to release notes obtained by CNBC.

Their Model 3 and Model Y cars already had driver-facing cabin cameras, but the company’s owners manuals said they were not used for driver monitoring. Instead, Tesla’s systems required drivers to “check in” by touching the steering wheel, which is equipped with sensors.

Now, Tesla is telling drivers their cabin cameras have been switched on for driver monitoring in new vehicles that lack radar sensors, according to Kevin Smith, a second-time Tesla buyer in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. Smith says he took delivery of a 2021 Tesla Model Y crossover on Thursday.

The technical changes come amid regulatory scrutiny of Tesla vehicle safety in the U.S. and abroad. The company is facing dozens of federal probes into the underlying causes of Tesla-involved crashes in the U.S., some of which may have involved Autopilot.

Elon Musk’s auto business sells its driver assistance systems under the brand names Autopilot and Full-Self Driving (FSD), an optional $10,000 upgrade. Tesla also also offers some drivers who paid for FSD the option to try unfinished driver assistance features in its FSD Beta program, effectively turning them into beta testers.

Tesla’s owner manuals caution drivers that use of these systems requires “active supervision.” However, owners have repeatedly demonstrated over-confidence in the systems, sharing videos and accounts of driving while asleep at the wheel, driving without their hands on the wheel, or even driving while sitting in the passenger or back seat of the car.

A federal vehicle safety watchdog, the National Transportation Safety Board, has called on Tesla to stop beta-testing on public roads using customers in lieu of professionals, and to add robust driver monitoring to its vehicles.

It’s not clear whether Tesla’s new camera-based driver monitoring system and cars without radar meet the standards set forth by the NTSB, or other safety standards.