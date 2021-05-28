https://politicrossing.com/the-age-of-surveillance-capitalism/

Since the fraudulent 2020 election, and in particular since January 6, 2021, the Left has more blatantly dominated public discourse and is now enforcing an extreme edict of ‘political correctness.’

To have voted for Donald Trump is now considered a grievous sin, as is being a Republican. To oppose Israel’s right to defend itself in the face of thousands of Hamas rockets is considered de rigueur on the Left.

To take issue with the activities of BLM or Antifa is to risk being socially ostracized, ruining your career, maybe getting beaten, and possibly being murdered.

A Cultural Billy Club

Political ‘correctness’ is a cultural billy club employed by people who seek to:

1. Silence and intimidate others

2. Viciously label those who don’t agree with their viewpoint

3. Belittle them for the language used, even if such language is not offensive

4. Obliterate their careers, if not imperil their safety

5. Diminish any activity, whatsoever, that doesn’t conform to such verbal fascism

Janet Napolitano, Secretary of Homeland Security in 2009, chose to not employ the term “terrorism,” even following despicable acts of terrorism on U.S. soil. After her initial testimony before Congress, she explained to a reporter that while she is aware of terrorism threats, she prefers to call them “man-caused” disasters (!) Let that sink in…

Political ‘correctness’ (PC) advocates demand that everybody think like they do, and march on command as they direct. PC immobilizes others, such as otherwise well-intentioned government officials, from doing their jobs, protecting U.S. citizenry, and upholding the U.S. Constitution. Consider ’sanctuary cities’ and the city officials within them – they are at odds with the Constitution which affords protection to U.S. citizens.

Straight Out of 1984



PC is thought-control, pure and simple, straight out of 1984. It often impedes appropriate investigation into the nefarious activities of certain individuals. As such, and as we’ve witnessed repeatedly, PC can be deadly.

In 2015, many individuals questioned the behavior and activities of the San Bernardino, CA Islamic husband and wife who became mass murderers. The observers consciously avoided reporting them, however, due to the couple’s minority status.

In April 2016, the Department of Justice, under Obama, coined new terminology for convicted criminals: They now were to be cited as ‘justice-involved individuals.’ Youthful offenders were to be deemed ‘justice-involved youth.’ Such language restriction and contortion borders on lunacy. Big Brother would approve.

In Orlando, FL in June 2016, the same phenomenon occurred as in San Bernardino: An Islamic mass murderer was known in advance by many others to be potentially violent and unhinged.

Whoops!: 49 people died, many others were gravely injured, and the town, the state, and the nation was in shock. If the shooter employed a bomb instead of a gun, he could have murdered nearly 350 people, not “merely” 49.

Linguistic Fascism

Following the Orlando massacre, the Obama Administration mandated that the Department of Justice, the Department of Homeland Security, and other agencies be barred from using the words “jihad” and “Sharia.”

Today, a single word in a single tweet that is disapproved by the ‘woke’ crowd might end one’s career; likewise, a comment that one uttered 30 or 40 years ago. PC is the ‘Big Brother’ type curse of our times and, clearly, the go-to tool of domination.

PC has its own vocabulary, such as “white privilege,” “micro-aggression” and “mansplain.” PC contends that Caucasians, (read: western males) are the embodiment of oppression and that their views, behaviors, and actions are inherently wrong because they are white, western males.

Such terms are designed to squelch the observations, experiences, rationale, and worthiness of the presumably non-conforming opposition.

The Protected Class

In PC culture, minorities can do little wrong, because, well… they are minorities, so the consequences of their behavior are excusable. Consider Michael Brown of Ferguson, Missouri. At age 18, he had a sealed juvenile rap sheet. It has been proven that Brown did not put his hands up and did not say, “Don’t shoot,” prior to his demise.

Such individuals are regarded as the “continuing victims” of the Caucasian western male-dominated society. Thus, PC advocates bestow upon minorities a de facto life-time pass for any socially destructive behavior that they exhibit, even murder, arson, and rioting. What a world…

May your children and grandchildren one day live in an era when political ‘correctness’ has been totally and irrevocably swept out of our society.

– – – – –

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

