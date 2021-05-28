https://noqreport.com/2021/05/28/the-forced-covid-19-vaccination-of-children-a-crime-in-progress/

Healthy children and young adults do not need to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Nevertheless, the current administration vaccinates them without informed consent and even using direct coercion (like giving the choice: vaxx or wear a muzzle). About 200,000 kids 12-15 are injected daily. This rate has been sustained since the start around May 12 . Additionally, they continue vaccinating older teenagers. Vaccine Technology and Data

The word vaccination is associated with kids in people’s minds, but COVID-19 vaccines were not designed for kids or adolescents. Neither were they designed to prevent a mild illness. They were created and rushed to production for emergency use only, for people whose lives are at stake. Corners were cut. Generally, vaccines elicit long-term (years or decades) immune responses, some of which might be not desirable. Vaccines can interfere with the existing immunity, development of immunity to other diseases, can cause autoimmune disorders, etc. It used to take more than a decade after a vaccine’s development to start using it broadly.

No long-term studies or observations have been conducted for COVID-19 vaccines. There is not a single person in the world who received a COVID-19 vaccine more than 15 months ago.

