KEN: Rush used to joke that on Fridays he took a big career risk. When I first heard him say that I thought it was hysterical. I still do, but when I first heard him say that, that, you know, he took a big career risk letting rank amateurs decide the content of the program, hence the term “Open Line Friday,” we’ve decided to carry on the tradition, but also review the Grooveyard of Forgotten Open Line Friday favorites. So in homage to Rush, here’s a classic example.
RUSH: Melissa in New Orleans, great to have you. Welcome to Open Line Friday.
CALLER: Well, hello, Rush, and mega dittos.
RUSH: Thank you very much.
CALLER: (chuckles) I guess I show my age when I tell you mega dittos, right? (chuckles)
RUSH: Well, no.
CALLER: (chuckles)
RUSH: “Mega dittos” is timeless.
CALLER: You’re right. Just as you are.
RUSH: It predates probably the first six months of the program. It wasn’t part of the original program. Do you know what the meaning of “dittos” is?
CALLER: No!
RUSH: What do you think…? When people call here and say, “Mega dittos,” what do you think they are actually saying? Just “Hear, hear, Rush! I agree. You’re really right. I just hope you keep saying it because I really agree with you,” something like that?
CALLER: Something like that, yeah.
RUSH: That’s not what it means.
CALLER: Agreeing with you wholeheartedly.
RUSH: That’s not what it means.
CALLER: No, huh?
RUSH: No. You what it means?
CALLER: What?
RUSH: I had a call from guy — this is like in the first year of the program — and he was going on and on and on about how wonderful the show is and how much he loved it because there wasn’t anything like it in 1988 and ’89 in all of the rest of national media was the networks and the newspapers. There wasn’t anything like this back then, and he just kept praising it effusively. So I thanked him and went on to the next call and the first words out of that next caller’s mouth (it was a woman) were, “Ditto to what that guy just said.” So “ditto” actually means, “I love the show. Please don’t ever go away. It’s too important. It’s too crucial.” And then part of it also means, “And you’re always right, and don’t stop being.” But it really more is an expression of gratitude for the existence of the show, which I’m sure you meant as well.
CALLER: That is exactly what I mean.
RUSH: Okay, cool. So there you go.
CALLER: All right.
RUSH: But now you have the exact meaning of it.
CALLER: I do. Thank you. And you’re always informing us, as always.
KEN: And there you go.