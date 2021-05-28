https://nypost.com/2021/05/27/tiger-woods-rehab-process-is-the-most-painful-thing-hes-experienced/

Tiger Woods has never experienced pain like this before.

As the golf icon continues his rehab and recovery after a horrifying single-car crash in February, he discussed the post-accident process in a new interview with Golf Digest — his first time speaking out in detail about the incident.

“This has been an entirely different animal,” Woods told the magazine of his injuries in the crash. “I understand more of the rehab processes because of my past injuries, but this was more painful than anything I have ever experienced.”

Woods sustained severe lower right leg injuries, including open fractures to both his tibia and fibula bones, in the California crash and underwent multiple surgeries. He’s currently recovering at his home in Jupiter Island, Florida.

Woods’ rehab process is focused on strengthening his injured right leg, according to the outlet — which noted that it’s still undetermined if he’ll need additional procedures or if Woods will regain full mobility and strength in his leg.

When asked about his playing future, Woods declined to comment.

“My physical therapy has been keeping me busy. I do my routines every day and am focused on my No. 1 goal right now: walking on my own. Taking it one step at a time,” he said.

In April, Woods shared the first photo of himself after the crash that showed him wearing a boot on his right leg with crutches.

“It’s funny because in that photo, the crutches definitely make my shoulders look big!” Woods said about the photo.

“Maybe it’s the workouts, too. It’s been nice having the ability to still stay strong and work out my upper body.”

