Twitter has a removed a post from 1980’s pop singer Richard Marx that GOP Sen. Rand Paul said encourage violence against him.

The social media/messaging platform said Wednesday the Marx’s tweet violated its rules, according to Politico.

Paul on Tuesday criticized Marx and his tweet, calling him a “C-list” celebrity on Just The News’ “The Water Cooler” after the Kentucky senator received a package with threatening messages, pictures and a mysterious white powder in it.

Marx’s now-removed tweet read: “I’ll say it again: If I ever meet Rand Paul’s neighbor, I’m going to hug him and buy him as many drinks as he can consume,”

Marx’s tweet referred to a 2017 incident in which Paul was assaulted by his neighbor while doing yard work, breaking six of his ribs and resulting in him having part of his lung removed.

“I take these threats immensely seriously. As a repeated target of violence, it is reprehensible that Twitter allows C-list celebrities to encourage violence against me and my family,” Paul also tweeted.

Marx has since been retweeting others supporting his removed tweet, including one that reads “Marx for the Win” and another one referencing a skit by late-night host Stephen Colbert mocking Paul regarding the package.

