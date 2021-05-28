https://www.newsmax.com/politics/rino-never-trump-republicans-speech/2021/05/28/id/1023130

It did not take long for former President Donald Trump to get wind and respond to anti-Trump comments Thursday night by former House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., at the Ronald Reagan Library.

Trump scoffed at Ryan’s arrogance to suggest the failed “RINO” (Republican in Name Only) knows enough that he can tell Republicans “how to win elections,” lumping the never Trumper in with Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, the failed presidential candidate he served as running mate for in 2012.

Trump wrote in a statement of rebuke on his Save America Desk website:

“RINO Paul Ryan, who became a lame duck Speaker of the House, lost all vote-getting capability with the people he represented in Wisconsin, and was the single biggest factor, other than Romney himself, for the monumental Romney/Ryan loss in the presidential race of 2012 (I got more votes by far, 75M, than any sitting president in history!), and he is now speaking to other Republicans telling them how to win elections. Interestingly, I was in the Great State of Wisconsin when they booed him off the podium — I literally had to come to his rescue. “Ryan should instead be telling them how to stop the cheating of elections and that we would have won if Republican leadership fought the way the Democrats did. “It was the day that Ryan went on the board of Fox (Fox will never be the same!) that Fox totally lost its way and became a much different place, with millions of its greatest supporters fleeing for good. Paul Ryan has been a curse to the Republican Party. He has no clue as to what needs to be done for our Country, was a weak and ineffective leader, and spends all of his time fighting Republicans as opposed to Democrats who are destroying our Country. “As a Republican, having Paul Ryan on your side almost guarantees a loss, for both you, the Party, and America itself!”

Ryan’s remarks denounced Republicans for following the Trump doctrine, according to reports.

“If the conservative cause depends on the populist appeal of one personality, or on second-rate imitations, then we’re not going anywhere,” Ryan said. “Voters looking for Republican leaders want to see independence and mettle.”

Ryan did not mention Trump by name, but it was clear who he was referring to with a reference to Mar-a-Lago, Trumps’ home in Palm Beach, Florida.

“They will not be impressed by the sight of yes-men and flatterers flocking to Mar-a-Lago,” Ryan said.

