Former President TrumpDonald TrumpPaul Ryan: Voters won’t be impressed by ‘yes-men and flatterers flocking to Mar-a-Lago’ Murkowski voices frustration with GOP over Jan. 6 commission: ‘Something bad happened’ Intelligence told White House they have unexamined evidence on coronavirus origins: report MORE and the 2022 midterm elections are looming large over the GOP effort to quash an investigation into the Jan. 6 attack.

Most Republicans, including GOP Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellMurkowski voices frustration with GOP over Jan. 6 commission: ‘Something bad happened’ Senate votes to advance China bill after Schumer strikes deal McConnell: Republicans ‘open to spending more’ on infrastructure MORE (Ky.), blocked the House-passed legislation on Friday. Just seven Republicans, one of whom was absent and missed the vote, supported advancing the House passed bill. Only 35 House Republicans backed it.

The majority of the GOP want to move on. They think any focus on the Jan. 6 attack by a mob of Trump supporters hurts the party ahead of the elections, when the House and Senate majorities will be in play.

Sen. Lisa Murkowski Lisa Ann MurkowskiMurkowski voices frustration with GOP over Jan. 6 commission: ‘Something bad happened’ Overnight Energy: Biden admin backs Trump approval of major Alaska drilling project | Senate Republicans pitch 8 billion for infrastructure | EPA to revise Trump rule limiting state authority to block pipelines Former DHS secretaries call on Senate to approve Jan. 6 commission MORE (R-Alaska), who is up for reelection and voted to advance the commission, urged Republicans to think beyond the 2022 cycle even as she acknowledged the pressure from Trump against the commission hung over Friday’s vote.

“I believe there are those that believe they don’t want to rock the boat. That believe they don’t want to upset. But again it’s important that there be a focus on the facts and on the truth and that may be unsettling but we need to understand that,” Murkowski said, asked about Trump’s influence.

In the hours ahead of Friday’s vote, Senate Republicans largely avoided coming to the Senate floor to discuss the Jan. 6 commission, even as Democrats offered blistering criticism that put Trump at the center of the Senate’s debate.

“The vote has made it official. Donald Trump’s big lie has now fully enveloped the Republican Party. Trump’s big lie is now the defining principle of what was once the party of Lincoln. House Republicans canned Congresswoman Cheney for the crime of telling the truth of Joe Biden as president,” Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer Chuck SchumerSenate votes to advance China bill after Schumer strikes deal Pelosi: ‘Personally devastated’ by latest mass shooting in home state Schumer says Senate will move on Biden’s infrastructure agenda in July MORE (D-N.Y.) said on Friday.

Senate Republicans have sought to avoid the Trump drama that has rocked the House Republican caucus in recent weeks with the ousting of Rep. Liz Cheney Elizabeth (Liz) Lynn CheneyGOP megadonor Foster Friess dies at 81 The troubling persistence of Trumpism Senate GOP doubts grand jury charges would weaken Trump MORE (R-Wyo.) and the decision to replace her with Rep. Elise Stefanik Elise Marie StefanikBiden needles GOP touting rescue plan they opposed: ‘Some people have no shame’ GOP leaders face new calls to boot Greene Auschwitz Memorial calls Greene Holocaust comments a ‘sad symptom of moral and intellectual decline’ MORE (R-N.Y.), who rose to fame as one of Trump’s staunchest defenders.

Republicans have pointed to ongoing investigations by the Department of Justice and a joint Senate committee probe, which would be more narrowly focused on Capitol security, to make their case against the commission. Sen. Rob Portman Robert (Rob) Jones PortmanRon Johnson holds up Senate’s holiday weekend exit GOP snag complicates Schumer’s China bill — again Biden faces dilemma on Trump steel tariffs MORE (R-Ohio), who is helping oversee the Senate investigation, voted to advance the House bill on Friday.

But top Republicans have also been blunt about their concerns that the commission, by keeping Trump and the Jan. 6 attack in the headlines, would threaten to keep them off message heading into 2022.

“At the heart of this recommendation by the Democrats is that they would like to continue to debate things that occurred in the past. They’d like to continue to litigate the former president into the future,” McConnell told reporters.

“We think the American people, going forward and in the fall of ’22, ought to focus on what this administration is doing to the country and what the clear choices that we have made to oppose most of these initiatives,” he added.

McConnell and the GOP want President Biden Joe BidenPaul Ryan: Voters won’t be impressed by ‘yes-men and flatterers flocking to Mar-a-Lago’ Intelligence told White House they have unexamined evidence on coronavirus origins: report Milley says U.S. planning for potential evacuation of Afghan translators from region MORE to be the center of their midterm messaging as they play defense in Biden-won states like Pennsylvania and Wisconsin and try to flip seats in New Hampshire and Arizona, two states Biden also won in 2020.

They worry Democrats would use the commission, and by extension the former president, as a cudgel against them heading into 2022.

“That it could just be used in a very political way, and I don’t think there’s any question that the Dems would do that,” said Sen. John Thune John Randolph ThuneRon Johnson holds up Senate’s holiday weekend exit GOP snag complicates Schumer’s China bill — again Senate votes to advance China bill after Schumer strikes deal MORE (R-S.D.), McConnell’s No. 2.

Sen. John Cornyn John CornynSchumer rolls the dice on major China bill GOP gambles with Pelosi in opposing Jan. 6 commission GOP senator miffed over busted deal seeks to block China bill MORE (R-Texas), an adviser to McConnell, also argued that Democrats wanted the commission as an issue to use against the GOP.

“They’re going to try to figure out what they can do to win the next election,” Cornyn said. “Just like 2020 was a referendum on the previous president, they want to make 2022 one.”

Sen. Mike Rounds Mike RoundsSenate votes to advance China bill after Schumer strikes deal Schumer strikes deal with Crapo to save China bill Senate GOP doubts grand jury charges would weaken Trump MORE (R-S.D.) pointed to a recent Wall Street Journal op-ed from James Carville, where he argued that Democrats should “keep the disastrous failures of the Trump presidency … alive and well from now until Election Day 2022.”

“When you have that … being demanded by some of the principle strategists on the other side, why put that out in front and allow that to be part of it? We’re looking ahead,” Rounds said.

Republicans attempts to move on have been complicated by Trump himself, who remains an outsized presence within the party with a firm grip on the base.

He’s used his megaphone to lash out at GOP lawmakers like McConnell, and doubled down on his false claim that the election was stolen.

Senate Republicans are trying to force a truce with Trump — some by ignoring him, others by courting him. But even his allies on Capitol Hill are publicly urging him to focus on the future and not past grievances.

Sen. Lindsey Graham Lindsey Olin GrahamMother of slain Capitol Police officer urges GOP senators to back Jan. 6 commission Senate GOP doubts grand jury charges would weaken Trump Overnight Defense: Former Sen. John Warner dies at 94 | Sanders drops bid to block Israel arms sale | Japan-based carrier reportedly heading to Mideast for Afghanistan withdrawal MORE (R-S.C.), one of Trump’s closest allies on Capitol Hill, argued that the midterm election should “be about the future, not about the past.”

“I just think the more you look backwards, the more you want to draw people back into past grievances. It hurts, politically,” Graham said, suggesting that Trump should “pivot” in order to stay relevant.

“He needs to come up with an alternative to what Biden’s doing,” Graham said, adding that the “whole grievance, looking backward is not going to serve him well.”

