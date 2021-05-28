https://noqreport.com/2021/05/28/trump-shares-warning-to-all-americans-ahead-of-memorial-day/

Donald Trump blamed Joe Biden for rising gas prices, according to The Western Journal .

“With Memorial Day Weekend coming up, tomorrow people start driving in the biggest automobile days of the year,” Trump stated.

“I’m sorry to say the gasoline prices that you will be confronted with are far higher than they were just a short number of months ago where we had gasoline under $2 a gallon.” “Remember as you’re watching the meter tick, and your dollars pile up, how great of a job Donald Trump did as President,” Trump stated. As a result of President Biden’s radical energy policies, we’ve seen a 28% increase in gas prices. This increase would cost American families nearly $400 more per year in added fuel costs. pic.twitter.com/wtrBJiFAD0 — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) March 10, 2021 “Soon Russia and the Middle East will be making a fortune on oil, and you will be saying how good it was to have me as your President. Wasn’t it great to be energy independent, but we are energy independent no more.”

“Shame, shame, shame.”

“Other than that, have a great Memorial Day Weekend!” “New Hampshire’s Election Audit has revealed that large-scale voting machines appear to count NON-EXISTING VOTES. […]

