Security removed two men from Yankee Stadium — one apparently in handcuffs — after the pair displayed a massive pro-Donald Trump banner during Thursday night’s game.

What happened?

Photos and videos posted on social media from Thursday night’s game show the men unraveling the banner which said, “Trump Won, Save America,” and draping over the second deck behind first base.

In footage posted by Sports Illustrated reporter Max Goodman, fans can be heard loudly booing the men while others appeared to clap and cheer. At one point, one angry fan attempts to jump up and grab the banner to pull it down.

Goodman wrote in the post that it “sounded like the entire crowd was booing until security confiscated the banner, which then resulted in a loud cheer.”

Photos captured by the New York Post appear to show the two men struggling with security guards who were attempting to confiscate the banner.

In another video posted on Facebook, one of the two men is seen being escorted out of the stadium in handcuffs surrounded by a group of four or five security guards while the other man follows behind unrestrained.

As the two men were removed, fans flipped them off and shouted something along the lines of “Get Them Out!”

What else?

Lindsey Adler, who covers the Yankees for The Athletic, wrote in a tweet, “Lots of booing here after some jabronis unfurled a ‘TRUMP WON’ banner off the second deck. (He didn’t).”

“Now we have extremely loud cheering as the conspiracy theory banner people are led out of the section by security,” she added in another tweet.

The incident occurred during the second game of a doubleheader between the New York Yankees and the Toronto Blue Jays.

One of the men involved in the incident appears to be Don Cini, who describes himself on Twitter as a “Guerilla Marketeer, Founder of OperationFlagDrop and ‘Professional Provacatuer.'”

Anything else?

While it’s fair to wonder if a similar banner promoting a Democratic politician would have been treated in the same fashion, Yankee Stadium official policies permit security to remove banners or signs at their discretion:

Banners and signs are permitted provided they are baseball-related, in good taste, not of a commercial nature and not supported by wood, metal or other materials that could be injurious in a crowded public setting. Banners and signs may not obstruct the view of other Guests or Yankee Stadium advertising signage or be affixed to the Stadium in any manner. Banners and signs may be carried through the stands between innings only. Banners and signs may not be displayed in fair territory. Any banner or sign may be removed, at any time, at the sole and absolute discretion of the Yankees.

Similarly, the stadium says, “Guests who refuse to follow the direction of Yankee Stadium Team Members or who do not comply with the Guest Code of Conduct face immediate ejection and revocation of season tickets and/or future ticket privileges without refund.”

According to a Quinnipiac poll released Wednesday, two-thirds of Republican voters do not think President Joe Biden’s defeat of Donald Trump in the 2020 election was legitimate.

