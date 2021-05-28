https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/05/28/very-serious-wapo-reporter-carol-leonnig-is-disgusted-by-gops-response-to-january-6-riots-which-were-a-9-11-moment-video/

Over the weekend, George Will compared the January 6 riots at the Capitol to 9/11:

George Will: “I’d Like To See January 6 Burned Into The American Mind As Firmly As 9/11” https://t.co/Z1zzKLQnTQ pic.twitter.com/FTEWcAnsVO — Allahpundit (@allahpundit) May 23, 2021

Today, Will’s Washington Post colleague Carol Leonnig did the same thing:

WaPo’s @CarolLeonnig: The Capitol riot was another “9/11 moment” for America pic.twitter.com/mAjFgonsVU — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 28, 2021

If people could stop making Holocaust and 9/11 comparisons, that’d be great.

I see she received the official talking points — Jonathan Reed (@jonreed819) May 28, 2021

No. No it wasn’t. — Temporary Handle (@LariviereChad) May 28, 2021

No, not even close — Phillip May (@pharvey2001) May 28, 2021

As a survivor of 9/11 pic.twitter.com/C5H9DiZzpl — Don’t call me Shirley (@vepapa) May 28, 2021

No Carol it isn’t. I lost two people that day so you can go f-ck off. — JJ (@JJ11173384) May 28, 2021

Let’s be clear: The Capitol riots were horrible and inexcusable, a genuinely dark day. But to compare that day to 9/11 is intellectually dishonest and downright offensive, especially to the victims of 9/11. Carol Leonnig, George Will, and anyone else who likens January 6 to 9/11 need to take some time to soul-search and gain some perspective.

If the propagandists in Belarus were this blatant in their support for the ruling party we would add this example to the Advancing Freedom and Democracy Report. https://t.co/p6INSmjr0u https://t.co/dF3exgenOW — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) May 28, 2021

There was a bad riot at the Capitol. There were 500+ riots last summer at federal courthouses, White House, police precincts, churches, and cities across America. Absurd exaggeration of what happened at Capitol, & downplaying of what happened elsewhere is disgusting and must stop https://t.co/xOYzeSF5px — Mollie (@MZHemingway) May 28, 2021

And something for Leonnig and Co. to consider:

This is how you ensure a commission doesn’t happen…by being hyperbolic and making dishonest, horrific emotional appeals. https://t.co/tONRvuj6c6 — kaitlin, congressional fashion police (@thefactualprep) May 28, 2021

