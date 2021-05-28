https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/walmart-hacked-by-racist-emails/

Walmart is faulting an “external bad actor” for a slew of phony accounts that generated emails using the company’s domain that addressed recipients with the n-word.

Those behind the attack created new accounts for people whose emails were not previously identified by the company as belonging to Walmart customers, automatically sending a “Welcome to Walmart” email that replaced the receiver’s name with the n-word. The company’s internal systems were not breached, and the retailer said it was able to stop more of the emails from being sent.

Walmart declined to state how many of the offensive emails were delivered.

