https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/05/28/watch-biden-gets-super-creepy-with-young-girl-during-speech/
Ladies and gentlemen, the President of the United States to a little girl in the crowd at his event in Vigrinia earlier today:
“I love those barrettes in your hair. Man, I’ll tell you what, look at her she looks like she’s 19 years old sitting there like a little lady with her legs crossed.”
Watch for yourself:
Joe Biden looks at a little girl in the audience, the daughter of a veteran, and says “I love those barrettes in your hair. Man I’ll tell you what, look at her she looks like she’s 19 years old sitting there like a little lady with her legs crossed.” pic.twitter.com/DbH8ihG2Mj
— The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) May 28, 2021
What. The. H***:
— Mike Glenn (@mrglenn) May 28, 2021
Someone, please stage an intervention:
dude has issues https://t.co/zSh4zPnhHu
— Jon Gabriel (@exjon) May 28, 2021
LOL at the sign language interpreter:
When you hear it and just don’t to have to interpret it https://t.co/t7grenvu6s pic.twitter.com/XzI7el0yhy
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 28, 2021
Can’t stop, won’t stop?
How does this keep happening? https://t.co/C1rLdmWPRb
— Kaelan Dorr (@KDORR_USA) May 28, 2021
Maybe he forgot that they told him not to do this?
Biden advisers: People think you’re creepy towards young girls, so be careful in the future
— Cabot Phillips (@cabot_phillips) May 28, 2021
***