Ladies and gentlemen, the President of the United States to a little girl in the crowd at his event in Vigrinia earlier today:

“I love those barrettes in your hair. Man, I’ll tell you what, look at her she looks like she’s 19 years old sitting there like a little lady with her legs crossed.”

Watch for yourself:

What. The. H***:

Someone, please stage an intervention:

LOL at the sign language interpreter:

Can’t stop, won’t stop?

Maybe he forgot that they told him not to do this?

***

