Ladies and gentlemen, the President of the United States to a little girl in the crowd at his event in Vigrinia earlier today:

“I love those barrettes in your hair. Man, I’ll tell you what, look at her she looks like she’s 19 years old sitting there like a little lady with her legs crossed.”

Watch for yourself:

Joe Biden looks at a little girl in the audience, the daughter of a veteran, and says “I love those barrettes in your hair. Man I’ll tell you what, look at her she looks like she’s 19 years old sitting there like a little lady with her legs crossed.” pic.twitter.com/DbH8ihG2Mj — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) May 28, 2021

What. The. H***:

Someone, please stage an intervention:

dude has issues https://t.co/zSh4zPnhHu — Jon Gabriel (@exjon) May 28, 2021

LOL at the sign language interpreter:

When you hear it and just don’t to have to interpret it https://t.co/t7grenvu6s pic.twitter.com/XzI7el0yhy — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 28, 2021

Can’t stop, won’t stop?

How does this keep happening? https://t.co/C1rLdmWPRb — Kaelan Dorr (@KDORR_USA) May 28, 2021

Maybe he forgot that they told him not to do this?

Biden advisers: People think you’re creepy towards young girls, so be careful in the future Joe: https://t.co/aE2xJnU6HB — Cabot Phillips (@cabot_phillips) May 28, 2021

