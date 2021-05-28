https://www.dailywire.com/news/watch-first-videos-pictures-of-tim-tebows-nfl-comeback-go-viral-on-social-media

Are you a football-starved sports fan and a member of “Tebowmania?” We have great news for you — we have our first look at Tim Tebow playing tight end with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Tebow reported to Jaguars camp on Thursday, and was seen running routes on Friday.

I sense Hall of Fame pic.twitter.com/9uSVvNFD50 — Mark Long (@APMarkLong) May 27, 2021

There isn’t much to see here — and we know the Tebow haters will have their own thoughts — but at least Tebow looks to be in football shape.

Tim Tebow been lifting more than just bibles 😳 pic.twitter.com/tUf7u76BFZ — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) May 28, 2021

The former star QB will be attempting to play a new position — tight end — and beat out at least a few of the six other tight ends currently on the Jaguars roster. But his relationship with head coach Urban Meyer should help him in his quest to play in his first regular season game since 2012.

Meyer was asked about Tebow’s chances of making the team on Thursday, and he gave the typical coach-speak.

“I wouldn’t say weird. Awkward, maybe, the first practice, but it’s one of 90 trying to make the team,” Meyer said, according to Pro Football Talk. “He has improved, it’s all new for him. Tyler Bowen is doing a good job with our tight ends as a whole. O’Shaughnessy and Ellefson in particular, if you watch a video last year and watch practice now, it’s night and day. Those guys have really improved and the position is trending upward. They’re doing a nice job.”

There has been some speculation regarding how Tebow will be used in Meyer’s offense, with some believing there is a chance he could be used in the “wildcat” position.

“They think that Urban Meyer purposely brought Tim Tebow in — one to set the culture, the competitiveness — we know that he’s a new NFL coach trying to set a tone for the culture,” ESPN’s Dianna Russini said on “Get Up”. “But the bigger story I think — the most interesting part of this — is that there are those in the league who think Urban Meyer is bringing Tebow in to play quarterback. At that Taysom Hill role.”

Hill has been utilized in a hybrid role with the New Orleans Saints for the past several years — as a running back, wide receiver, and at quarterback when called upon.

“Take a look at all his [Meyer’s] different offenses,” Russini continued. “It actually makes a lot of sense. So, yes. He may be on the roster as a tight end, but there may be more to this Tebow experiment than him just playing that position.”

Meyer was asked how he planned on utilizing Tebow in the Jaguars offense on Thursday.

“I think it’s one step at a time and see what happens,” Meyer said, according to The NY Post. “Before you start having those conversations, you’ve got to feel where he’s at on the depth chart, etc. Obviously, it’s only been a couple of days. We have not had that conversation as an offensive staff yet.”

Tebow’s signing has caused quite the stir throughout the NFL community, with many viewing it as simply a way to increase ticket sales. Tebow’s contract is for one-year, $920,000, with no signing bonus or guaranteed money.

