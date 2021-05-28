https://hannity.com/media-room/watch-hero-police-officers-save-unconscious-man-from-a-fiery-truck-seconds-before-it-explodes/
AMERICAN HERO: Officer ‘CHARGED’ at School Shooter Within Seconds
posted by Hannity Staff – 5.16.18
New details are emerging over the potentially deadly school shooting in Dixon, Illinois Wednesday, with local police confirming the school officer “charged towards the suspect” after he opened fire near the gymnasium.
Dixon Police Chief Steve Howell commended the officer at a press conference Wednesday, saying his “heroic actions” saved countless lives at the Dixon High School earlier that day.
“I could not be more proud of the police officer. Because of his heroic actions, many lives were saved,” Howell said.
“With shots ringing out in the hallways of the school, he charged toward the suspect and confronted him head on,” he added. “We are forever indebted to his courage and bravery.”
Eyewitness accounts say the suspected shooter attempted to flee the scene after opening fire; but was shot and apprehended after being chased outside the school.
The identities of the school officer and the 19-year old suspect have not yet been released.
CALIFORNIA CHAOS: San Fran Residents Describe ‘Developing-World Squalor’ Throughout City
posted by Hannity Staff – 10.08.18
Residents of San Francisco continued their struggle against rising crime and rampant drug-use this week; describing ‘developing-world squalor’ throughout the city with “open-air narcotics markets.”
According to WRAL, locals and city officials are demanding the San Francisco government clampdown on the “mentally-ill homeless population” that some describe as “the land of the living dead.”
“It is a scene of detritus that might bring to mind any variety of developing-world squalor. But this is San Francisco, the capital of the nation’s technology industry, where a single span of Hyde Street hosts an open-air narcotics market by day and at night is occupied by the unsheltered and drug-addled slumped on the sidewalk,” writes WRAL.
“It’s like the land of the living dead,” said one resident. “We are the most advanced country in the world and that’s what people are having to live with here.”
“It’s almost impossible to get convicted in this city,” added a worker in the Police Department’s narcotics division. “The message needs to be sent that it’s not OK to be selling drugs. It’s not allowed anywhere else. Where else can you walk up to someone you don’t know and purchase crack and heroin? Is there such a place?”
Read the full story here.