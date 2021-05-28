https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/60b2ab5092fa5748daeb2cc7
A large ferry with some 200 people on board caught fire on Saturday while sailing to a remote Indonesian island. Passengers and the crew had to jump into the sea to escape the flames but, amazingly, n…
SPRING LAKE, North Carolina — The owner of an auto repair shop in North Carolina has become the victim of…
The academics and bureaucrats who create models that claim we can run the global economy solely on renewable energy live in a different world than you and me. In their world, there is no shortage of m…
(AMERICAN GREATNESS) – A concert promoter in Florida is selling $18 discounted tickets to an upcoming show for those who have been vaccinated and charging $999.99 per ticket for those who have not, AB…
Arizona’s Senate is considering another audit of Maricopa County’s 2020 Election results. This will supplement and confirm the results from the current audit going on in the Arizona Veterans Memorial…