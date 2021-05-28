http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/ZfEy0giVEbg/

In the middle of a speech to military personnel Friday in Hampton, Virginia, President Joe Biden said, looking towards the family who was being honored, “I love those barrettes in your hair … She looks like she’s 19-years-old”… with her legs crossed.

In the speech, Biden said, “I’m honored to be joined today by Governor Northam and by two great representatives of the Commonwealth: Congresswoman Luria and Congressman Scott.”

The president continued to say “thank you” to those who “represent these service veterans” in the Commonwealth.

Biden went on to say he was “especially honored to share the stage with Brittney,” whose husband, Major Nathan Bean, is currently deployed.

Biden continuing to talk, looking towards Brittney and the rest of her children, whom he named but not clearly, to say, “I love those barrettes in your hair, man.” This must have been in reference to the daughter, Margaret Katherine.

Then the president added, “I tell you what — and look at her; she looks like she’s 19-years-old, sitting there with her — like a little lady with her legs crossed.”

He then noted Brittney is on “triple duty” since she’s “a veteran, a military spouse, and a teacher.”

