Fans displayed a large banner reading “Trump Won, Save America” at Yankee Stadium Thursday night while the Yankees were playing against the Blue Jays.

The banner was unfurled off the second deck on the first base side, and prompted a chorus of boos from the overwhelmingly left-wing crowd.

🚨🚨🚨Brooklyn NYC 👀👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻Someone has dropped a large TRUMP WON SAVE AMERICA flag at Yankee Stadium‼️‼️

🇺🇸♥️🇺🇸♥️🇺🇸♥️🇺🇸♥️🇺🇸♥️🇺🇸♥️🇺🇸♥️🇺🇸♥️ pic.twitter.com/ABPCf6UJMR — 🌟Lady Liberty Neanderthal🌟 🗽🇺🇸🗽🇺🇸🗽 (@ugottracy) May 28, 2021

The fans who displayed the large banner were eventually forced to remove it, and were then escorted out of the stadium. According to the New York Post, one of them appeared to be handcuffed.

Yankee Stadium is located in the Bronx, which overwhelmingly supported Joe Biden in 2020.

An audit of the presidential election is currently underway in Maricopa County, Arizona, and another audit in Fulton County, Georgia was just approved by a judge.

Joe Biden’s state-certified victories in Arizona and Georgia were only 10,457 votes and just under 12,000 votes respectively. Fraud has been alleged in both states.

