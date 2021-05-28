https://noqreport.com/2021/05/28/were-on-our-own-border-sheriff-calls-out-biden-admins-neglect-of-immigration-crisis/

Share the truth

DEL RIO, Texas — Val Verde County Sheriff Joe Frank Martinez walked through the gate of the private property that has a gorgeous view of the Rio Grande but because of the low point in the massive river, the property, and the rest of Del Rio, has a front-row seat to the massive surge in illegal border crossings.

At that crossing point near Ciudad Acuña on Tuesday, around 96 people who said they were from Venezuela made it to the U.S. side of the river. At first, only Texas state troopers were present to intercept the large group. State troopers have been deployed south as part of Operation Lone Star to assist Border Patrol and local law enforcement in heavy traffic areas.

The group consisted of what appeared to be family units, some who had very young infants, along with elderly people. After most of the group made it on land, Border Patrol units showed up to process them. This large group consists of family units, some who have very young infants. pic.twitter.com/oibbpZFZjl — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) May 25, 2021 Sheriff Martinez made a visit to the private property before the usual time when illegal immigrants cross the river.

“As of right […]

Read the whole story at townhall.com

Share the truth

Newsletter Join fellow patriots as we keep Americans informed and advance the cause of conservatism.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

