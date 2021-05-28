https://pjmedia.com/uncategorized/megan-fox/2021/05/28/why-is-our-government-in-the-child-abuse-business-n1450180

I don’t know about you but I’m getting sick of the wanton and open child abuse being heaped on our children by the people who claim to run this country for the “common good.” At the very bottom of all of their regulations are millions of children being suffocated (quite literally) and abused and no one seems to care.

We know that the court system couldn’t care less about children who are being raped and beaten because there are countless stories covered here and elsewhere about children being given by judges to abusers who then kill them that make the headlines. This goes on and on and no one in our government ever impeaches a judge for it. Social workers don’t get fired, child welfare doesn’t get audited, and the wheels of “justice” continue to grind up the bodies of dead kids.

Now we have the CDC director telling our lawmakers that our children who have been denied a proper education for over a year are going to have to continue being gagged by dirty cloth masks even after most of America has either been vaccinated or has recovered from COVID. Why?

Young children should continue to wear face masks, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky said in congressional testimony on Wednesday, citing studies she says demonstrate that grade-school-age children can contract and spread the coronavirus. “There’s still transmissions associated with young children,” Walensky said. “They have been vectors of transmission for older people.” (People who act as vectors spread a disease without necessarily becoming sick.) A number of scientists point to research, however, that contradicts Walensky’s assertions. “What Rochelle Walensky said this morning is incorrect,” Dr. Monica Gandhi, an infectious disease specialist at the University of California, San Francisco, told Yahoo News. “Children are not vectors.”

Is this some kind of social experiment to see how much people can take? Are they trying to increase child suicides? It sure seems that way. (And if you try to find out how many child suicides have happened last year, the state won’t hand over the information. I’ve been waiting for a FOIA from Monroe County, New York for over four months now.) Of all the minority groups in this country that get a lot of attention over nothing, the most vulnerable population—our children—are being experimented on without consent by demented scientists and crazed partisan politicians to make a political point. The “experts” who did this should face Nuremberg-style trials for it. This has always been about virtue signaling what political side they are on and it’s disgusting. They should be ashamed that they have done this to an entire generation of children over politics and they should face severe punishment.

This woman, Walensky, lies. The New York Times caught her. Stacey Lennox reported.

The New York Times tattled on the CDC and shredded CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky for saying that outdoor transmission accounts for less than 10% of all infections. It is under 1%, possibly less than 0.1%, according to the data. Even ABC News reported that all the places the CDC told us to avoid, like restaurants, bars, and gyms, were not major transmission vectors.

Our betters KNOW masks are useless against viruses. We all know this. It says so on the box. We’ve seen the mask-pushers take their masks off when they think the cameras aren’t on. So many Democrat virtue-signaling lawmakers and governors have been caught breaking their own COVID restrictions that a comprehensive list would be too long to type. (Gretchen Witchmer, Gavin “French Laundry” Newsom, Andrew “Squeezy” Cuomo, Nanny Pelosi, and more.) A bunch of you are still pretending not to know masks are stupid and if you’re one of them reading this, please go elsewhere. You’re not my audience. You’re either brainwashed or evil and I don’t want you here.

BREAKING: Nancy Pelosi’s office has confirmed the speaker got her hair cut indoors in a San Francisco salon, but released a statement claiming she didn’t know she’d done anything wrong. https://t.co/cEEr1p074r — KTVU (@KTVU) September 1, 2020

I maintain that if our government really believed COVID was the deadliest thing since the black plague then the Secret Service would NOT allow the third in line to the presidency go anywhere without her magic mask. But there she is…in a salon during the height of COVID panic. Baloney.

Studies show that the COVID virus dies in the sunshine. It’s nearly impossible to contract it outside yet schools are requiring kids to wear masks while playing sports outside. It’s child abuse. Children are also proven to be very unlikely to spread the virus and our open schools show that COVID is not being spread in schools! The masks are not the reason!

The latest study out of Yale says that mask mandates had no effect on the spread of COVID.

Results Case growth was not significantly different between mandate and non-mandate states at low or high transmission rates, and surges were equivocal. Mask use predicted lower case growth at low, but not high transmission rates. Growth rates were comparable between states in the first and last mask use quintiles adjusted for normalized total cases early in the pandemic and unadjusted after peak Fall-Winter infections. Mask use did not predict Summer 2020 case growth for non-Northeast states or Fall-Winter 2020 growth for all continental states. Conclusions Mask mandates and use are not associated with slower state-level COVID-19 spread during COVID-19 growth surges. Containment requires future research and implementation of existing efficacious strategies. What about all that hooey about asymptomatic spread which is why they want everyone wearing a mask even when they have no symptoms? It’s nonsense. PJ Media’s Stacey Lennox nailed it recently in her latest article about the notorious Dr. Fauci. The assertion requires an extraordinary explanation, which has never been given. It would mean this was a virus that individuals could carry sufficient viral load to transmit without ever suffering symptoms. In all of infectious disease science, this idea is absurd. Yet, Fauci and others still use this assertion to keep unvaccinated citizens in masks indoors and outdoors. Even a systematic review and meta-analysis of studies contradicts the idea, placing transmission from those who never get sick at 0.7% of cases among household contacts. Those who are presymptomatic and have mild non-specific symptoms make up a far larger share of cases. That is known as prodromal stage spread and it is common to many contagious illnesses. The mitigation is to stay home and get tested when you feel slightly under the weather. The proper policy is not to insist, even today, that young children, who rarely suffer severe illness or death from COVID-19, wear masks at all times in public. If the American people continue to allow their children to be abused in this way, I’m not sure I want to identify as an American anymore. However, I’m starting to be proud of New Yorkers because parents here have had enough and it’s starting to show. The Times-Union reports. New York will “encourage” but not require children aged 2 and older to wear masks in child care settings such as summer camps following days of protests about the directive, including from county officials who pledged they would not enforce the mandate. The state health department and the Office of Children and Family Services issued a joint statement late Monday saying they had agreed to “revise guidance allowing child care providers to continue the practices and protocols that have been in place since the start of the pandemic by encouraging, not requiring, children aged 2-5 to wear masks, effective immediately.” Now do schools. Enough is enough.

