UPDATED 2:17 PM PT – Saturday, May 29, 2021

Aidan Fucci, 14, is being tried as an adult in Florida for the alleged murder of Tristyn Bailey, 13. Fucci’s case was moved from the juvenile to adult court on Thursday after prosecutors upgraded the charges due to the brutality of the crime.

Fucci is accused of stabbing Bailey 114 times before hiding her body in the woods nearby his home earlier this month.

Bailey was reported missing to the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office on May 9. Her body was found later that evening near a retention pond. Investigators found Fucci’s DNA on the girl’s body and her DNA was found on the murder weapon.

State Attorney R. J. Larizza said, “she was fighting for her life. To say it was horrific could arguably be made as an understatement.”

Fucci was initially charged with second-degree murder, but is now facing first-degree murder. If convicted, he will face life in prison.

