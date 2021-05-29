https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/05/curse-republican-party-trump-blasts-rino-loser-paul-ryan-blistering-statement/

President Trump blasted RINO loser Paul Ryan in a statement on Friday.

Former Speaker of the House and failed Vice Presidential candidate, Paul Ryan, slammed President Trump in a speech about the future of the Republican party.

“If the conservative cause depends on the populist appeal of one personality, or on second-rate imitations, then we’re not going anywhere. Voters looking for Republican leaders want to see independence and mettle,” Paul Ryan said at the Reagan Library in Simi Valley, California on Friday.

“They will not be impressed by the sight of yes-men and flatterers flocking to Mar-a-Lago,” he added taking a shot at Trump.

“It was horrifying to see a presidency come to such a dishonorable and disgraceful end,” he said.

President Trump shot back at Paul Ryan in a blistering statement.

“As a Republican, having Paul Ryan on your side almost guarantees a loss, for both you, the Party, and America itself!” Trump said.

“Paul Ryan has been a curse to the Republican Party,” Trump said. “He has no clue as to what needs to be done for our Country.”

Read Trump’s full statement:

