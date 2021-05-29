https://noqreport.com/2021/05/29/americas-autumn-pathway/

PREPARING FOR THE SOON-COMING WINTER

1 Corinthians 13:11

When I was a child, I talked like a child, I thought like a child, I reasoned like a child. When I became a man, I put the ways of childhood behind me.

We mortal human beings experience the seasons of life. So do nations. Likewise, even this glorious planet on which we exist undergoes a metamorphosis.

Genesis 1:1

In the beginning God created the heavens and the earth.

Revelation 22

12 “Look, I am coming soon! My reward is with me, and I will give to each person according to what they have done. 13 I am the Alpha and the Omega, the First and the Last, the Beginning and the End.”

In this finite world, everything has a beginning and an ending. Nothing lasts forever.

“What is life? It is the flash of a firefly in the night. It is the breath of a buffalo in the winter time.”

“It is the little shadow which runs across the grass and loses itself in the sunset.”

– Crowfoot

I truly believe that those of us with Native American blood somehow inherently understand that our life as mortal human beings is inextricably intertwined with life on this planet which we inhabit and the natural world which God created. This isn’t really pantheism, rather it just means that we are created beings, that we do not have any existence in and of ourselves.

The same God who formed this world and created the flora and the fauna, also breathed life into us human beings. We cannot breathe or have our heart continue to beat even one moment beyond what God allows us.

PEOPLE

Now that I have reached the Autumn of my own life, I have much more of the past to reflect upon and less of the future to look forward to in this world. When I was a child, I loved my family and made varying plans for what I wanted to be when I grew up.

I reached my teenage years during a time of mandatory draft of American males and an unpopular war in Southeast Asia which was claiming so many lives unnecessarily. Those who saw their duty, who went and served, both those who paid the ultimate sacrifice and those who came back to live many decades with those haunting memories, are Patriots whom we honor today.

Those reaching that stage of life today who were born in the post-9/11 era are also faced with a world full of hatred, animosity, divisiveness and uncertainty. They don’t know even if tomorrow will come, let alone what it will hold.

When the time of our lives comes to meet our soul-mate, enter into a stage of wedded bliss (interspersed with wedded struggles), raise a family to whom we will bequeath this world, we are all likewise faced with many challenges. But, throughout history we have always anticipated that the majority of us will have many decades and several stages of life yet to be dealt with.

Then, we reach middle age and start thinking in terms either of accelerating our plans to accomplish all that we want in the time allotted, or winding down to an enjoyment of our latter years. People of introspection don’t just collect toys, they build a future based upon relationships.

Then, at some point, we reach the time of retirement. Hopefully we can look back and say that there was nothing that we wanted to accomplish by this point in life that we have left undone. Unfortunately, that is not always the case.

Today, the life expectancy in years exceeds what it was when our country was founded. But, the quantity of our years does not always equate to the quality of our years. Happy is the person whose life is measured in the positive impact he or she had on others rather than just how many decades they continued to exist above ground.

Autumn is invariably followed by Winter. When you reach the point where you are nearing the average life expectancy for your gender and your environs, it is natural to start recognizing one’s own mortality and preparing for the inevitable.

In America today, a person with strong genes and a healthy lifestyle, has a reasonable chance of reaching their 90s. Few there be that become centenarians. Beyond that, you’ll become one for the record books.

So, yes, many of us do have a sense of urgency that we make optimum use of whatever time we have left. As we witness dear friends and family lose their youthful vitality as they reach that superannuated final stage of life, those of us who have accepted Christ as our Lord and Savior quite naturally exclaim “Amen. Come, Lord Jesus. The grace of the Lord Jesus be with God’s people” as did the Beloved Apostle John in the Book of Revelation.

WE THE PEOPLE

Collectively, we Americans are just as subject to seasonal changes and the stages of national life as are individuals in our own mortal bodies. America had a pre-natal stage in the womb prior to the Declaration of Independence. It was one in which indigenous people saw our homeland become one dominated by immigrants.

In the afterglow of the Revolutionary War, our Founders saw in Americans a people of intelligence, fortitude and discernment. However, they clearly understood that factions and the tendency to make war are more part of human nature than is the predisposition to live peaceably with one another. Therefore, they crafted our Constitution to limit government from overreach and abuse, and to prevent it from taking away our God-Given liberties.

The fallibility of human beings did indeed lead to the inevitable rift in our society. There was the continuing institution of slavery. There was also the Indian Removal Act enforced by President Andrew Jackson which stole the homelands of Native Americans in the southeast and forcibly displaced them over a Trail of Tears to an Indian Territory, which the United States inevitably also reclaimed.

America is a sad trek through promises made and promises broken.

Following the bright Springtime of our American Republic, when we should have been celebrating the glories of Summer, America was split asunder by a terrible Civil War, pitting state against state, ideology against ideology. This was followed by a reunification in which past differences were forgiven with optimism for the future.

But, alas, now America has reached the stage where we want to go back, fight previous engagements and demonize those whom Abraham Lincoln and Ulysses Grant readily forgave and their progeny forever and ever.

There were rain storms including two world wars in the 20th century which dampened the spirits, and then ultimately revived the spirits, of Americans during our prolonged Summer. But members of my own baby boomer generation, born with all of the wonderful promises left us by our parents’ generation, have brought America to the brink.

It isn’t just the beginning of Autumn; we are nearing the beginning of Winter and it’s not with the kind of Thanksgiving that we have historically celebrated. Rather, it is with the foreboding that this final Winter may not be followed by the renewal of Springtime as has every other Winter gone by.

Just like individual human beings, We the People of America collectively need to focus as much on the quality as on the quantity of our future as a society. We live in an era in which we no longer see the prospects of unlimited prosperity ahead, but rather the spectre of dis-unity without the promise of another reconciliation like that following 1865.

America’s fate is that of Planet Earth of which we are inseparable.

THE OMEGA

The 24th and ultimate letter of the Greek alphabet symbolizes the final stage of human life as we know it. The Apostle John was in his 90s and in exile on the Island of Patmos in the Aegean Sea at the time that he received the Revelation of things to come. Two millennia have passed but that which God foretold will transpire just as He has promised.

There really is no going back to “The Way We Were” as much as we probably all love that song. Modern technology has grown by leaps and bounds. The one word that I would use to describe its ominence is irreversible.

Humankind has come to the point of elevating itself with the presumption of divinity. The atom has been split with devastating consequences. DNA is being manipulated. Other planets are being explored. No longer do we collectively feel that our destiny is beyond our own control. It’s more than just the application of so-called cryogenics.

The world has reached the stage of global blasphemy which the Creator will not continue to tolerate. It isn’t just Xi Jinping or Kim Jong-Un demanding worship by their subjects. It isn’t just Bill Gates patenting a microchip to go under the skin to alter human behavior in the guise of a vaccine. It isn’t just the United States Democrat Party demanding total control over your life, making decisions that are rightfully only between you and God.

Blasphemy

No, my fellow Americans, the world is on the brink of the final Winter. The Spring that will follow will only be for believers, in the new Heaven and the new Earth. You may see four seasons continue in 2022 and a few years beyond.

This moribund world is like a nonagenarian knowing that he or she may experience a few more seasons, but that the end will inevitably come.

A wise man or woman with this realization is no longer attracted to all the superficial pleasures and material things which this world affords. Rather, we just accept that we have fought the good fight, but the final bell will very soon sound. Jesus is the Supreme Referee Who Alone can raise our hand in Victory!

FOOTNOTE

This is not a call to drop out or forsake the needs of our beloved America. As long as we are still here as the salt of the earth, God will preserve this world for our sake. Our mission field transcends the political landscape and extends to the eternal souls of our fellow human beings, both here at home and around the world.

When Jesus returns as He promised and we are no longer here, the world will be left to its own devices and it will not be a pretty sight. If you think things are bad now, imagine when the Holy Spirit has been withdrawn and is no longer touching the hearts of men and women.

We will preserve America for as long as God gives us the opportunity, but when the last trumpet sounds, we are out of here! That cataclysmic and apocalyptic final Winter of the Antichrist will be spared from those who believe now.

If you have not yet accepted Jesus Christ as your personal Savior, now is the perfect time to do so!

John 3:16-17

For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life. For God did not send his Son into the world to condemn the world, but to save the world through him.

Philippians 1:21

For to me, to live is Christ and to die is gain.

Originally published on David’s new blog.

