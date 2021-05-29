https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/05/29/and-theyve-only-just-begun-james-woods-shares-photo-that-flies-in-the-face-of-jen-psakis-claim-about-gas-prices/
This week, White House press secretary Jen Psaki issued a statement that belongs in the Gaslighting Hall of Fame:
White House @presssec tells consumers in statement blasted out just now that, “in real terms,” they’re not paying more for gas. pic.twitter.com/kMurdkNGaQ
— Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) May 28, 2021
People aren’t paying more “in real terms”? James Woods shared some evidence to the contrary:
And they’ve only just begun… pic.twitter.com/F2EDZoH5LY
— James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) May 29, 2021
Unfortunately this could very well be just the beginning.
They clearly didn’t get the message! pic.twitter.com/3fvYQPcAfx
— Ed Gallagher (@ejgallagher1) May 29, 2021
While gas prices are going drastically up,
This “Presidential” administration is… pic.twitter.com/h5XCg3HOCi
— Douglas Lockwood (@DouglasLockwo13) May 29, 2021
Healed https://t.co/l64ZCGXj92
— Benjamin Weingarten (@bhweingarten) May 29, 2021