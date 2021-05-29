https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/60b256f092fa5748daeb29e5
TSA reported just over 1.9 million travelers on the Friday ahead of Memorial Day weekend, the most reported since March 2020. …
Biden continues his destruction of America. As Americans celebrate Memorial Day, they are going to have to face the highest gas prices since 2014. The national average price of gas is $3.045 per gallo…
Violeta Lewis alleges the San Gabriel Valley community’s mayor failed to properly respond to her claims of sexual harassment by the city manager and instead joined a retaliation campaign against her….
The Biden administration vowed to draw up a list of sanctions against key members of the Belarusian government, amid outrage over the forced landing of a plane….