https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/arizona-state-senate-considering-move-expand-maricopa-county-election?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The Arizona state Senate may expand the 2020 election audit of Maricopa County by enlisting a nonprofit organization to analyze ballot images.

“Basically we do a total retabulation of the election,” Ray Lutz, founder of the nonprofit Citizens’ Oversight, told the Epoch Times.

While an ongoing hand recount is only covering the presidential and U.S. Senate contests, the nonprofit would employ its technology to audit all contests on the ballot.

If this course of action is pursued, the Senate would supply $5,000 and the remainder of the funding would involve a grant or private funding, Arizona Senate liaison for the audit Ken Bennett told the Epoch Times.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

