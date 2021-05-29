https://politicrossing.com/be-the-squeaky-wheel/

It is widely accepted that the absence of fathers in homes leads to many of society’s problems and dramatically increases the odds of a child growing into a dysfunctional adult. Crime statistics can be directly correlated to homes where there is no father present. Income level is not the causation, race is not the cause, parental guidance is. Kids who grow up with only their father’s guidance and nurturing are also missing a vital life component.

Absentee fathers is an epidemic among black communities in America.

Decades of policies and entitlement programs have openly discouraged dual parent homes among America’s lowest income groups. Welfare checks flowed to homes where Dad was missing. So Moms realized that it didn’t pay well to keep Dad around and fathers were evidently OK with the freedom from responsibility, at first.

If you were to conclude that fathers were more influential than mothers, you would be wrong. Just watch a male sports star who gets a moment on camera. He will almost always mouth “Hi Mom!” or thank his Mother for inspiring him. But a mother is only half a parent, she’s the Yin and humans also need the Yang, Dad. Can a woman fill both roles? No, but she can try to and may fill part of the void. That’s a big help but not a solution. This is not just true for humans, it is present throughout nature. Testosterone and Estrogen need each other.

It is also well documented that children from families who attend church regularly are far less likely to commit crimes, drop out of school, join gangs, or cause societal problems. This is regardless of race or income level. Those who “pray together stay together.”

In the 1950s, 60s and 70s, if you misbehaved anywhere in America you would be disciplined by your Momma. They’d tell you, “If you get a spanking at school, you’ll get a worse one when you get home! Don’t misbehave.” If someone saw you doing bad things, they’d say, “Child, don’t you do that. I know your Momma.” Daddy may have been scarier when he spanked you with a belt, but Momma was terrifying with whatever discipline she wielded.

One of the best voices for integrity and black advancement in America today is Candace Owens. Many more are needed.

The following is from a recent article by author L. Todd Wood:

Do Black Lives Matter?

It is your job to determine if this is a racist rant or just a review of factual data…

WHAT IF ALL THE BLACKS SUDDENLY LEFT AMERICA, WHICH IS 13.3% OF THE TOTAL U.S.POPULATION:

Amount of people in poverty would drop – 34%,

The prison population would go down by -37%,

Welfare recipients would go down by – – – 42%,

Gang members would go down by – – – – – 53%

Chlamydia cases would go down – – – – – – 54%,

Homelessness would go down – – – – – – – -57%

Syphilis would go down – – – – – – – – – – -58%.

AIDS & HIV would go down by – – – – – – – – -65%,

Gonorrhea would go down – – – – – – – – – – -69%,

Average ACT scores would go UP – – – – – – – – 5.5 points.

Average IQ would go UP – – – – – – – – – – – – -7.4 points, putting us 3rd in the world tied with Japan,

Average SAT scores would go UP almost – – – – -100 points,

The average income for Americans would go UP over $20,000 a year,

BUT DEMOCRATS WOULD LOSE 76% OF THEIR VOTING BASE!!!

And, many criminal defense attorneys would have to find another line of work!

Yes, Black lives DO matter! If those same black people stayed in America but changed their family and community culture then the same improvements would happen. This isn’t about race. It is about culture. Of course, Black Lives Matter. But you wouldn’t think so if you looked at it through the lens of the news media. They would lead you to believe that blacks are eternal victims and whites are eternal oppressors, period. They have no interest in solving problems, that would leave them with nothing sensational to report.

Skin color isn’t important. Culture is what makes the difference.

Blacks have broken every barrier known to man, mostly in America. Politics, entertainment, wealth, business, philosophy, education, sports, leadership, medicine, journalism, science, and name it, they have reached the top of the top in each.

But, the black subculture in America’s main cities is a culture of perpetual poverty and victimhood. Community organizers and even “reverends” like Jeremiah Wright in Chicago or Al Sharpton don’t preach the gospel of Christianity, instead they spew hatred, blame, and accusation. They don’t encourage their parishioners to become better people. Instead they cultivate a victim mindset and a “get-even” focus. Forgiveness is not taught, judgment is demanded.

The 70’s chant “I’m Black and I’m Proud!” has been replaced by “I’m Black and You Owe Me!”

The same mentality can be seen in any community where poverty has endured. White people like that have been called “White Trash”, and other races have their own special insulting names. It’s not about skin. It is about culture.

I say let’s return to the “Black and Proud” mentality.

Let’s all start taking pride again in our work, our integrity, our nation, our family, our schools, our faith, our friends, our flag, our talents, our education, and our personal behavior.

But somebody has to lead the charge. Someone has to start making church, education, good manners, cleanliness, lawfulness, respect for elders and authorities, and generosity important again.

I say it will be the Mothers who save America.

Famous motivational speaker Dr. Kenneth McFarland was once asked by an audience member, “Dr. McFarland, I’m not in business. I’m only a mother and a housewife. What good can I do?”

His response was brilliant and accurate. He said, “Madam, if you don’t do your job right, it won’t matter what the rest of us do!” All societal healing begins in the home.

Mothers are our First Responders.

They are the Emergency Medical Technicians. They are the safety officers, the counsellors, and even the community organizers. They are the primary educators, the drill sergeants, and occasionally, the jailers.

We need for Momma to get that switch down off the shelf and remind her children that they’d better “straighten up and fly right.”

We need a resurgence of discipline in the home. Don’t talk back, don’t waste food, clean up after yourself, leave things better than you found them. Do your chores. Chores and learning are your job until you are on your own. Watch out for your younger brother or sister. Take pride in your home. Help your Mother in the kitchen and around the house. Learn to be a good parent some day by watching your own parents do their best.

We need Mom and Dad to go to church every Sunday and take the kids along, like it or not…at first.

We need Mom to stand at the door and shoo away the mean kids or gang members trying to recruit Junior.

Mom needs to be the one who swats her child the instant they use profanity. Tell them to learn proper English so the rest of the world will know that you “matter.” Tell them to dress intelligently. Dress to look like you belong where you want to be, not just where you are today. Tell them to sit up straight, walk tall, look people in the eye. Say “yes sir and yes ma’am.” “Say you are sorry and mean it.” “Stop whining and solve the problem.” Teach them to shake hands and show respect to all people, especially those who don’t usually get it.

Mothers need to tell the preachers, “We come here to hear the gospel, and be inspired to be better people. If you’re not preaching Love, we’re finding another church.”

Mothers need to tell the schools, “My child isn’t learning how to live a rewarding life. Stop trying to convince them that they should never be made to feel uncomfortable! I don’t care if they are uncomfortable as long as they are learning how to make a good living and be a good citizen.”

Mothers need to smile at the police and thank them for keeping us all safe. They need to know the policeman’s name and develop trust with them. Give them a fresh baked cookie once in awhile.

Mothers should be our nation’s first line of Law Enforcement.

Tell your kids, “There will be none of my children at marches for a martyred criminal regardless how tragic their death may have been.” Tell them, “Sympathize and show respect but don’t get mad and demonstrate unless it will do some good. Screaming hatred, looting, rioting, vandalizing, attacking, these are the behaviors of criminals. And criminals belong in prison.”

“Stop listening to music that isn’t music. When it is just Hatred With A Beat, stop it! Don’t disrespect women and call them names, don’t disrespect police and call them names, don’t disrespect your own race and call us names. We don’t allow those words in this house!”

When Mothers stand up so will our Nation! Stand up for what is right. Stand up for what is good. Stand up for our Flag. Stand up for dignity, pride, and integrity. And Dads, go home and be a Father. Make America Good Again!

