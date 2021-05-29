https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/05/29/ben-rhodes-says-were-losing-democracy-because-a-couple-of-people-are-protecting-the-filibuster/

Senate Republicans using the filibuster to stop a bill that would have created a commission to look into what happened at the U.S. Capitol on January 6th has caused most Democrats, including former Obama deputy national security adviser Ben Rhodes, to claim it’s going to lead to the end of “democracy”:

It’s going to look totally insane to history if we end up losing democracy bc a couple of people wanted to protect the filibuster. — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) May 29, 2021

It’s weird how the Left didn’t try to cause much of a panic about the filibuster resulting in “losing democracy” when the Senate Democrats were using it regularly last year:

After @POTUS @JoeBiden denounced the rampant abuse of the filibuster last year, we did some digging. Republicans used it once. Democrats used it 327 times. @FoxNews — John Roberts (@johnrobertsFox) March 26, 2021

Also Dems just refuse to stop describing the U.S. as a “democracy”:

We’re a democratic republic. If you want to live in a majoritarian country, find one and move there. Our Founders rejected mob rule. Very pointedly and intentionally. https://t.co/PMNyPmkl6n — Mulder’s Unapologetic Trailer Park Dispatches (@proteinwisdom) May 29, 2021

It is a constitutional republic, not a democracy. The Founding Fathers knew a pure democracy would lead to tyranny. — Don Fredrick (@Colony14) May 29, 2021

Rhodes appears to agree with the journo who fears America is falling under “authoritarian minority rule” because of the filibuster.

